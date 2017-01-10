The current-gen Honda Civic Type R went on sale in U.K. in the summer of 2015 and had a starting price of £29,995. Fast forward to present day, Honda is ready to retire the high-performance compact hatchback with a Black Edition available from £32,300. You’d better hurry up to get one as only 100 units are available and all of them have already been built. As a matter of fact, Honda mentions production of the Civic Type R at the factory in Swindon has reached the end of the (assembly) line.

There aren’t many extra features to set the Black Edition apart from the regular model, but the limited-run variant does get red rear wing end plates on the spoiler along with a predominantly black cabin with red accents. Based on the GT trim, the last iteration of the current Civic Type R is expected to “sell out quickly” and become a “true collector’s item,” according to Honda.

Out with the old, in with the new, as Honda is now gearing up to kick off production of the all-new Civic in European guise. The model is slated to go on sale in U.K. in March and will be followed in the second half of the year by the hot-flavored Type R. The latter has already been previewed by a near-production prototype, and we know for sure it will be offered exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission channeling power to the front axle.

Since we've mentioned power, our money is on an upgraded turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering more than the 310 hp and 400 Nm available in the outgoing model. Speaking of the soon-to-be-retired Civic Type R, Honda says a total of 2,500 units will be on U.K. roads, including these last 100 cars.

Seeing as how the next-gen Type R will go on sale in the second half of 2017, chances are Honda will unveil the hot hatch in full production guise as early as March at the Geneva Motor Show.

Source: Honda