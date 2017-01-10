America is the brand's biggest market.

Lamborghini is the next exotic automaker to announce a sales record in 2016 after Rolls-Royce and McLaren did the same. The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based supercar manufacturer is reporting an increase of seven percent to a total of 3,457 units globally compared to 3,245 in 2015. This is the first time Lamborghini surpassed the 3,400 units mark following six years of continuous growth. The current result is 2.6 times better than the one in 2010.

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S
2017 Lamborghini Aventador S
2017 Lamborghini Aventador S

“In 2016 Lamborghini has proven to be in excellent shape,” Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive officer of Lamborghini, declared. “The company delivered another record year in terms of sales and continued to outperform key business objectives. This new all-time high is once more confirming the substance and sustainability of our brand, product and commercial strategy. This is a real team achievement and it is all the more remarkable as we are at the same time preparing not only for new models in our super sports car range, but for a company-wide quantum leap in our product portfolio – the third model line.”

Read also:


Currently, Lamborghini has 135 dealers in 50 countries around the world. A more detailed look into the 2016 stats shows the Italian brand is well-balanced among the three main regions, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), America and Asia Pacific, which each account for approximately one third of global deliveries. What’s more, all of them set new records last year.

2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2: First Drive
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2: First Drive
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2: First Drive

America is still the biggest single market for Lamborghini cars with 1,041 units registered in 2016, followed by Japan, UK, Germany, Canada, the Middle East, and China. The brand’s most popular model currently is the Huracan, which sold 2,353 units in Coupe and Spyder versions. Two new members will join the Huracan family next year, the Huracan Spyder Performante and the Huracan Superleggera, with sales of the range expected to surpass the 2,500 mark this year.

As for the flagship 12-cylinder Aventador, a total of 1,104 examples were delivered last year against 1,003 in 2015. In December 2016 the model production reached 6,000 units.

Source: Lamborghini

Be part of something big