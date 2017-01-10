Jenson Button will be 37 years old on January 19, and what better way to celebrate if not with a shiny new McLaren 675LT Spider? He recently took delivery of the long-tailed supercar at McLaren Beverly Hills and he is now the proud owner of one of the only 500 units to ever be made by the Woking-based marque. The model was in extremely high demand taking into account it was already sold out when it made its public debut back in March 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show. Actually, McLaren in general had a great year, managing to almost double its sales compared to 2015.

Getting back to the 675LT Spider at hand, we are looking at a U.S.-spec version pampered by McLaren Special Operations. Essentially a droptop version of the 675LT Coupe, it has the oh-so familiar biturbo 3.8-liter V8 engine, but in this application it features upgraded turbochargers and cylinder heads to extract 24 horsepower (18 kilowatts) and 16 pound-feet (22 Newton-meters) of torque over the regular 650S Spider. In this state of tune, the eight-cylinder engine pushes out a devilish 666 hp (496 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), good enough for a run to 62 mph (100 kph) in a brisk 2.9 seconds en route to 203 mph (326 kph).

The pièce de résistance is a retractable folding hardtop comprising two pieces that can be opened at speeds of up to 19 mph (30 kph) to grant a "new level of open-air exhilaration never before experienced in a McLaren Longtail," as nicely described by the company.

Seeing as how Jenson Button will not be on the Formula 1 grid this year, he’ll have a lot of free time to drive his 675LT Spider. He also owns a P1, one of the 375 cars to ever be made, so he is driving McLarens both on and off the track.

Source: McLaren Beverly Hills