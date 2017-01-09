More than 4,000 cars were sold in 50 countries in 2016.

Rolls-Royce had a pretty big year in 2016. In fact, one of its biggest. The company sold a total of 4,011 cars, making it the second highest sales year in the automaker’s 113-year history, and signifying a six percent increase over 2015 as a result. Quite the impressive feat.

Delivering cars to customers in more than 50 countries, the brand recorded record sales numbers in Japan, which saw an increase of 51 percent, Germany, which saw an increase of 30 percent, and the U.S., which saw an increase of 10 precent. The total percent increase in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, was up 12 percent, 28 percent, and five percent, respectively. It was record results for all regions, apart from the Middle East – though its remains the automaker's third largest region. 

That impressive jump was thanks in part to the arrival of cars like the new Dawn Drophead, the Wraith Black Badge, and the Ghost Black Badge, and the continued success of its highest-selling dealership globally, Rolls-Royce Dubai. More than 100 jobs were also created at the Home of Rolls-Royce, and a new Rolls-Royce Technology and Logistics Center was opened at Bognor Regis.

"This remarkable result emphatically affirms the global appeal of the very finest British luxury goods to the world’s most discerning patrons," said CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. "2016 has proven the perfect year to sign off the successful first chapter of the renaissance of Rolls-Royce."

But 2016 is just the beginning for the growing automaker. In the next few years, we’ll see the arrival of the new Cullinan SUV – or should I say, HSV – and the new Phantom, which will make its debut towards the end of 2017 for the 2018 model year. 

Source: Rolls-Royce

 

