BMW has announced the pricing details for the current flagship variant of the 5 Series family. The stunning 2018 BMW M550i xDrive will be available for at least $72,100 plus $995 destination and handling, which makes it only $300 cheaper than its main rival, the Mercedes-AMG E43. But still, it's cheaper.

According to the Bavarian brand, the latest addition to the BMW M Performance model lineup combines “everyday usability with the power and driving dynamics that will elate even the most discerning enthusiast.” In other words, you can use it to cover your daily needs and go on track days – and be pretty confident doing both tasks.

Positioned below the future range-topper M5, the M550i xDrive is powered by a massive 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine with two twin-scroll turbochargers, good for 462 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. Just for a comparison, the E43 AMG has a 3.0-liter V6 under the hood with 396 hp (295 kW) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm). Given that, it’s no surprise the Bavarian business sedan is significantly quicker in the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint – 3.9 seconds versus 4.5 seconds.







We can all agree the M550i xDrive is quick, very quick. In fact, it’s quicker than the outgoing M5 by at least two tenths. That’s possible thanks in part to the xDrive all-wheel drive system, which channels the power from the motor to all four wheels. A significant weight reduction because of the new CLAR architecture also plays a major role.

BMW will start accepting orders for the new 5 Series range starting next month. Initially, two petrol engines will be available, offering 248 hp (185 kW) and 335 hp (250 kW) respectively. A month later, the M550i xDrive and the eco-friendly 530e iPerformance will join the range with the latter starting at $51,400.

Source: BMW