The Speedleague-owned series will utilise electric rallycross machinery built by Austrian firm STARD.

Owned by former World Rally Championship podium finisher Manfred Stohl, STARD revealed last year that it had created the world's first electric rallycross car.

E/Racing is projected to take place across five events in North American cities, starting in Las Vegas on October 31.

Los Angeles and New York are also expected to host events, although details about the types of circuit on which events will take place are yet to be confirmed. No teams or drivers for the series have yet been announced.

"Besides the clear environmental and technological benefits, it's obvious that, when it comes to rallycross, electric powered race cars will provide us with a superior competition platform," said Speedleague owner, Brian Gale, who previously co-founded the American-based Global Rallycross Championship in 2011.

"They also make available more venue options, offering a better experience for fans."

Stohl's STARD concern has been announced as the principle engineering partner for the series, supplying cars – based on a range of production models, engineering support and components.

"For the last couple of years we have believed that EV Technology is the future in motorsport, opening up a huge number of new possibilities," said Stohl.

"The success of Formula E and the huge interest in our world's first 'HIPER MK1' electric rallycross development car indicate that this proved correct. Rallycross-style racing and electric race cars seem to be a perfect match."

The four-wheel drive cars, based on STARD's 'HIPER MK1' prototype, will feature 500 kilowatts, the equivalent of 670 horsepower and include a 'push-to-pass' feature.







"After the presentation of our EV rallycross development car we had a lot of opportunities and requests for a variety of project possibilities," said STARD CEO, Michael Sakowicz.

"Speedleague´s concept and approach to create this unique E/Racing series convinced us to be the perfect environment for our technology. Our entire team is very excited about this great undertaking and ready to sustainably revolutionise motorsport together with Speedleague."

STARD's prototype car made its competition debt at the Greinbach circuit last November, competing at the Race of Austrian Champions in the hands of former WRC and World Rallycross driver Stohl, and set competitive lap times against rallycross Supercar opposition.