All-wheel drive is perfect for when the road gets slippery, and drivers can open the roof when the weather is nice enough.

The weather outside Detroit’s Cobo Hall is quite chilly, but the bright red Audi S5 Cabriolet on display on the convention floor at the North American International Auto Show makes us look forward to enjoying the performance model in warmer seasons. The quilted, cream leather seems like the perfect place to soak up some of the sun's rays.

The S5 Cabriolet looks largely identical to the rest of the model variations, except for the opening roof. While we can’t see it in action on the show floor, the fabric top needs 15 seconds to open or 18 seconds to close. Once inside, supportive seats hold the occupants tight and carbon fiber dashboard trim communicates that this is a performance-focused vehicle.

It's not evident just by looking at the new S5 Cabriolet, but the droptop has a 40-percent improvement in torsional stiffness and is up to 99-pounds (45-kilograms) lighter than its predecessor. The improvements come in addition to the convertible riding on a 0.6-inch (14-mm) longer wheelbase, which rear passengers should notice thanks to the increased legroom.

Like the rest of the S5 range, the cabriolet uses the brand’s 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 354 horsepower (260 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) and comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It needs 4.8 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour).

While not on display in Detroit, Audi is also introducing the A5 Cabriolet with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 252 hp (185 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It needs six seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph).

Regardless of which model buyer’s choose, they get an all-wheel drive system with a 40:60 front-rear power split. S5 customers can also get an optional dynamic steering system with a speed-dependent variable ratio.

Source: Audi

