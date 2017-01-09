... and also the country's best-selling vehicle for 35th consecutive year.

To celebrate the 40th consecutive year, in which the F-Series is America’s best-selling pickup, Ford has brought the revised F-150 to the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. Also, the Blue oval company is proud to announce it has once again occupied the crown for the country’s auto bestseller – for the 35th consecutive year. Since January 1977, the automaker has delivered more than 26 million F-Series trucks. To put that into context, that many vehicles could circle the globe more than three times, or, lined up bumper-to-bumper, would span 90,000-plus miles.

Ford is targeting even more new customers for this year and believes the refreshed F-150 has all it takes to win the title once again in 2017. The facelifted truck comes with a fresh new face in various versions according to the vehicle’s trim and, most importantly, a diesel option. It is a 3.0-liter unit with unspecified power and torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately, you will have to wait at least until the summer of 2018 to order it, but, hopefully, we’ll have more technical details soon.

A total of five engines will be available, including a new base motor - a 3.3-liter V6, expected to offer the same 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque as the 3.5-liter engine it replaces. It will be mated exclusively to a six-speed auto. The rest of the range is already familiar and includes the 2.7- and 3.5-liter EcoBoost six-cylinders, and the 5.0-liter V8 – all working with the 10-speed automatic. Power and torque numbers are still not available, but we expect all the units to receive minor boost and slightly improved fuel consumption thanks to a standard start-stop system for all units.

Sales of the 2018 F-150 are scheduled to start later this year and we will have pricing details closer to the on-sale date. As mentioned, information about the diesel variant is expected next year.

