4G LTE connectivity and a 10.2-inch rear entertainment system should keep the kids busy for a while.

If it’s consistency you want, it’s consistency you’ll get in the new and improved Honda Odyssey. Making its debut in Detroit, one of America’s most beloved minivans is fully transformed for the 2018 model year, but still retains that Honda charm you've learned to love – and then some.

Though the exterior design doesn’t stray much from the outgoing model, it introduces new features like a more family-friendly grille in line with cars like the Civic and Pilot, available LED headlights and taillights, and a floating rear pillar for the first time. The "lightning bolt" beltline, meanwhile, gives the 2018 Odyssey a more streamlined look.

Inside, an array of soft-touch materials cover the dash and door panels. The new high-quality cabin is accented by an available 8-inch high-resolution Display Audio touchscreen interface (available in the EX trim and above), and stain-resistant leather on the first and second row of seats. 

Black carpeting and black seat belts have also been added to conceal stains and hide crumbs, while new "Magic Slide" seats can be configured in at least four different ways. The range of configurations allow easy access to the third-row of seats, and should keep the kids from getting too rowdy – as will all the added tech.

The aforementioned 8-inch audio touchscreen system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for the first time, and adds a physical volume knob to make life a little easier on the driver. Users also have the ability to download updates to the Display Audio system via 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, or USB.

Features like CabinWatch and CabinTalk allows the driver to communicate with the second and third rows using cameras and speakers, while a 10.2-inch rear entertainment system gives second- and third-row passengers access to a suite of apps, and a new "How Much Farther?" feature that tracks progress on long road trips.

The 2018 Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 with Variable Cylinder Management that ups the horsepower by 32 (23 kilowatts), brining the total output to 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts). Paired to either a ZF 9- or 10-speed automatic, Honda anticipates that it will see best-in-class EPA gas mileage. Honda is reportedly not working on a plug-in hybrid version to compete with the new Pacifica.

The new Odyssey makes its debut at the Detroit Auto Show and will hit dealerships later this spring.

Source: Honda

