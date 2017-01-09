The EV concept looks retro on the outside but is thoroughly modern when occupants step inside.

Since Volkswagen Group’s diesel emissions scandal, the automaker has been putting a greater emphasis on electric mobility. The company continues to push forward with that initiative at the 2017 North American International Auto Show by introducing the I.D. Buzz concept. Like the earlier Budd-e, the new model imagines a modern revival of the automaker’s classic Transporter with a cutting-edge powertrain to match.

On the show floor in Detroit, the Buzz’s retro looks stick out among VW’s current products. The pastel yellow and light silver exterior paint wouldn’t look too out of place on a Microbus cruising around the California coast in the 1960s. Stylized wheels evoke classic five-spoke designs, too. An illuminated VW badge and stylized vents on the rear pillars references the model’s inspiration, too.

Where the exterior looks to the past, the interior is hyper modern. The dashboard echoes the original I.D. concept by having a retractable steering wheel for when the vehicle enters autonomous mode. A smart display in the center shows info like gear selection, and an iPad-like tablet exists for infotainment duty. Where the Buzz differentiates itself from the earlier concept is the amble interior space with enough room for eight people. Multiple side windows and large roof panels let in lots of natural light for illuminating the foldaway table in the center of the cabin. It looks like a great place to enjoy a meal while the van drives itself.

The Buzz would get power from two electric motors (one at the front and another at the rear) with a total output of 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts). VW claims a run to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) would take around five seconds, and there would be an electronically limited top speed of at 99 mph (160 kph). A 111-kilowatt-hour battery would allow for a 270-mile range in the EPA’s test or 600 kilometers from the more forgiving NEDC evaluation.

 

