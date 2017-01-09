The all-new LS is making headlines today while it shines under the spotlight of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, but Lexus has another important announcement to make. Pricing is out for the drop-dead gorgeous LC and you can have it from $92,000 MSRP (plus $975 destination and handling). That’s the price Lexus is asking for the LC 500 version equipped with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine delivering 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. It’s a model we’ve had the pleasure of reviewing and it will come fitted with a direct shift 10-speed automatic transmission, which according to Lexus represents a first for a luxury car.

Buyers willing to spend more can opt for the LC 500h priced from $96,510 MSRP (plus $975 destination and handling). In exchange for your hard-earned money, Lexus will reward you with a 2+2 coupe powered by a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine teamed up with an electric motor to deliver a combined output of 354 horsepower.

Both models come as standard with a generous list of kit, including LED headlights, paddle shifters, the Drive Mode Select, and Lexus’ next-gen Remote Touch Interface with a touchpad. Toyota’s premium marque will also throw in a premium sound system and a 10.3-inch color TFT multi-info display to make things more interesting for prospect buyers.

On the safety front, all LC coupes are going to be fitted without having to pay extra with the Lexus Safety System+ bundling numerous active safety features, like: lane keep assist, pre-collision system (with pedestrian protection), lane departure alert (with steering assist and intelligent high beam), along with an adaptive cruise control.

At an additional cost, the LC 500 and its hybrid companion can be upgraded with a limited slip differential, a head-up display, blind spot monitor, and an upgraded park assist system. Lexus also has several forged 20- and 21-inch wheels on offer, as well as a cold package encompassing heated windscreen and steering wheel.

A collection of four optional packages are available (Touring, Sport with Glass, Sport with Carbon, Performance) from $2,400 to as much as $10,000, depending on model. All of them are detailed in the press release below.

Lexus will have the 2018 LC coupe at dealers across the United States in May.

Source: Lexus