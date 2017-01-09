We can finally stop speculating about whether Ford plans to revive these much-loved models. They'll be here in just a few years.

Ford is finally confirming long-held rumors about the Bronco's return, and for mid-size pickup fans, the Ranger is coming back to the United States, too. Production for both comes from the Blue Oval’s Michigan Assembly Plant. The company announced the additions during its conference at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, in addition to rolling out the refreshed F-150.

Ford will introduce the Ranger in the U.S. first in 2019. The Bronco will return as a midsize SUV in 2020 and will be a global vehicle. 

“Ranger is for truck buyers who want an affordable, functional, rugged and maneuverable pickup that’s Built Ford Tough. Bronco will be a no-compromise midsize 4x4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city,” Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s President of the Americas, said.

Ford is keeping technical details light about this pair for now. As an existing model available in markets outside the U.S., it’s far easier to speculate about the Ranger. The truck has a trapezoidal grille with angular headlights on each side of it. The raked A-pillar gives the model an aerodynamic look but muscular fenders communicate that the truck is ready to work.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak


In Europe, Ford offers the Ranger in three body styles: Regular cab, a more spacious Super Cab, and four-seat Double Cab. Buyers there can only get a diesel engine. Ford isn’t discussing the powertrain, but the Michigan-based assembly would allow for different options in the U.S.

While the announcement is more exciting, the Bronco is also a far more mysterious vehicle. By sharing a production location with the Ranger, the pair might also have the same platform. An image of Ford's 2004 concept for a new Bronco is below.

2004 Ford Bronco Concept


There have been rumors for years about the Bronco and Ranger returning to the U.S. but nothing official. The best indication came in 2015 during negotiations between Ford and the United Auto Workers when insiders hinted about their revival.

Source: Ford

 

Read also:

Be part of something big