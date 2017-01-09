Mercedes' latest coupe doesn't look radically different from its two-door siblings within the brand. But that's nothing to complain about for a vehicle that is this gorgeous.

Mercedes-Benz debuted the E-Class Coupe’s svelte shape online about a month ago, but the North American International Motor Show has provided a fantastic opportunity to get a better look at its lovely body. It looks as impressive in real life as in Mercedes’ staged photos.

Anyone buying the E-Class Coupe is picking it purely for styling reasons, and the two-door has no problem delivering what a customer would want. The elegant roofline makes the nose’s taut lines appear even sharper than on the sedan – even though the actual metal is the same. The shape really improves as the A-pillar flows backward, and the lack of a B-pillar creates a beautiful teardrop of side glass, too. A large glass panel in the roof should bring plenty of light into the cabin. At the rear, horizontal LED taillights provide visual width that makes the model appear planted to the road.

Inside, the E-Class Coupe features a luxurious, driver-focused cabin with beautiful materials. Like the sedan, a wide display runs from in front of the driver to the center to the dashboard. Plush leather seats and attractive switchgear make the cabin quite a nice place to spend time, too. There isn’t a chance to try out some of the high-tech cabin features on the show floor at the Detroit Motor Show, but the memory seats and Burmester surround sound system like make long drives easier.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

Full Gallery Here

 

In the United States, Mercedes will only offer the coupe as the E400 with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The 3.0-liter biturbo V6 produces 329 horsepower (245 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque, and the grunt routes through a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes claims the two-door can get to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in as little as 5.2 seconds.

The E400 Coupe will go on sale in the U.S. in the summer of 2017. The E43 and E63 variants from AMG will likely arrive eventually, too. But this two-door will be a stylish choice for buyers until then.

 

Source: Mercedes-Benz
Live photos: Chris Amos / Motor1.com

More E-Class Coupe News:

Be part of something big