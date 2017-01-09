Hide press release Show press release

The new E-Class Coupe: Stylish and sporty

With its expressive proportions, clear and sensual design and long-distance comfort for four people, the new E-Class Coupe combines the beauty and classic virtues of a grand tourer with state-of-the-art technology. It also offers the intelligence of the E-Class family with full smartphone integration, a widescreen cockpit and the latest driver assistance systems. A powerful engine and comfortable suspensions with selective damping guarantee a sporty and agile driving experience.

Following the introduction of the world's most intelligent sedan and wagon, the E- Class family now welcomes another new member: the E-Class Coupe. "With its clear, aesthetic lines, our new E-Class Coupe appeals equally to the heart and mind. It combines contemporary luxury, agile sportiness and high-tech engineering into an automotive personality with spirit, offering exclusive, refined driving pleasure," says Prof. Dr. Thomas Weber, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

Based technically on the sedan, the sportily exclusive Coupe marks a further step in the evolution of the Mercedes-Benz design language. With its attractive proportions, the new Coupe exhibits a puristic, surface-accentuated design with reduced lines and sensual forms. Both hot and cool, the reduced design idiom represents beauty and elegance while emphasizing the Coupe's sporty and luxurious personality.

The coupe proportions typical of Mercedes-Benz are characterized by a distinctive front end with a low-positioned sport grille and central star, a long hood with power domes, a rearward-shifted, elongated greenhouse and a muscular rear end. The dynamic looks are underlined by four frameless side windows and the absence of a B-pillar. With these clear forms, the design of the Coupe conveys an air of luxury and style alike.

Thanks to innovative crystal optics, the taillamps also have a brilliant stardust appearance similar to the glow of a jet engine.

Sporty, luxurious interior with refined details

The interior of the new E-Class Coupe embodies the synthesis of sporty emotion and luxurious intelligence.

The Coupe comes standard with a central 12.3-inch high-resolution COMAND® display. Another optionally available 12.3-inch widescreen instrument cluster– unique in this segment – is merged under a single lens to produce a widescreen cockpit that appears to float in space. The key design element emphasizes the width, as does the fascia-spanning trim. Positioned in the driver's direct field of vision, the digital instrument cluster shows virtual instruments, which can be selected by the driver in three different styles, "Classic," "Sport" and "Progressive," depending on which information and views the driver desires.

A decidedly sporty note is set by the air vents, the form of which is heavily influenced by the look of a turbine engine. They are styled down to the smallest detail and finished in silver shadow.

Touch Control Buttons on the steering wheel enable the driver to control the instrument cluster and multimedia system using finger swipes without having to take their hands off of the steering wheel. Additional controls come in the form of a touchpad and controller in the center console, which can also recognize handwriting, plus the voice control system. There are also direct-access buttons for controlling the air conditioning, for example, and for convenient activation and deactivation of certain driver assistance systems.

The highly luxurious seats in the Coupe take their cue from the sedan. A wealth of extremely high-grade design details bear witness to the high standards required of a sporty luxury coupe.

High-grade materials and contemporary colors come together to create a sporty, contemporary luxury look. Especially for the E-Class Coupe, there is a choice of two new innovative, light wood trim packages in natural grain and high-gloss finishes. Precisely executed seams emphasize the seat design of each equipment line. The impressive range of exterior paint finishes is harmoniously matched to the contemporary interior color scheme.

The interior lighting makes exclusive use of durable, energy-saving LED technology in the standard enhanced ambient lighting with 64 color options to choose from.

Diversity to suit every taste

The standard equipment on the base E400 Coupe is abundantly configured. Additionally, the optionally available Sport Package adds edgier detail to such features as front and rear bumpers as well as side skirts and larger AMG-style wheels. The blocks in the diamond-block grille are chrome-tipped, and the interior boasts such features as an AMG leather sports steering wheel.

Larger and more luxurious

With a length of 190 inches, a width of 73.2 inches (without mirrors) and a height of 56.3 inches, the new E-Class Coupe clearly outstrips its predecessor in terms of length, width and height.

Exterior dimensions

The significantly larger footprint compared with the previous model is also to the benefit of passengers with extra spaciousness and comfort. They profit especially in terms of rear legroom, front and rear shoulder room as well as rear headroom. In each of the four fully fledged seats with coupe-specific individual seat character, the driver and passengers enjoy genuine comfort on long journeys as well as the classic virtues of a grand tourer.

Performance with high-tech

A powerful and efficient 3.0L V6 biturbo engine, equipped with ECO Start/Stop, provides lively performance and great fun behind the wheel.

Both the E400 and E400 4MATIC Coupes are equipped as standard with the 9G- TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission, which allows fast gearshifts along with lower engine speeds. This has a particularly beneficial effect on efficiency and noise.

Suspension – sporty comfort

The suspension on the new E-Class Coupe offers agile driving pleasure on winding roads together with exceptional ride comfort. The Coupe features a standard lowered suspension with selective damping.

AIR BODY CONTROL suspension

Alternatively, the new E-Class Coupe can be equipped with multi-chamber air suspension, including all-round roll/pitch/heave stabilization. Advantages of this system: three chambers of different sizes in the spring struts of the rear axle and two in the spring struts of the front axle make it possible to control the hardness of the suspension in three stages. In this way, the occupants enjoy a soft basic suspension, along with the secure feeling of good handling stability at higher speeds.

The multi-chamber air suspension is augmented by a continuous, electronically controlled adaptive damping system. The damping at each individual wheel is adjusted fully automatically to suit the current driving situation and condition of the road – such as in the case of evasive maneuvers or on rough tracks. The system therefore delivers good ride comfort along with excellent driving dynamics.

DYNAMIC SELECT – choose your own driving characteristics

The standard DYNAMIC SELECT system not only makes it possible to select the suspension characteristics in combination with AIR BODY CONTROL, but it also enables the driver to influence other vehicle settings – such as throttle response, ECO Start/Stop function, transmission shift points and more. DYNAMIC SELECT provides the following transmission modes: “Comfort,” “ECO,” “Sport,” “Sport +” and “Individual.” The "Individual" mode allows the driver to configure their own preferred transmission modes.

Full smartphone integration

A new era of connectivity and digitalization is marked by the multimedia system in the E-Class Coupe with standard COMAND Navigation. This includes effortless integration of the smartphone into the vehicle's infotainment system by means of wireless pairing and wireless charging, eliminating the need to find a plug and connect a cable.

Apple CarPlayTM and Android Auto

If the vehicle is equipped with COMAND Navigation, it is possible to use Apple's CarPlay as well as Google's Android Auto. If a compatible smartphone is connected by USB, the customer can, if desired, switch to the CarPlay or Android Auto interface.

mbrace Concierge: personalized attention

A further comfort highlight is the Concierge Service, which is available on all carlines for customers with mbrace Connect and mbrace Secure. For participating customers, the range of services includes a host of personalized assistance options: from making a restaurant reservation to obtaining tips about tourist routes, information on cultural and sporting events and bookings through to sending navigation destinations directly to the vehicle.

Access is straightforward - registered mbrace subscribers can call up the Concierge Service either via the iCall button in the vehicle or on the Mercedes me app. The personal assistant takes care of everything else.

E-Class innovations on board

As a member of the current E-Class family, the new Coupe is significantly more intelligent than its predecessor. It comes with many of the optional driver assistance features of the E-Class Sedan, the most intelligent sedan ever. Active Brake Assist comes as standard and is able to warn the driver of an imminent collision, provide optimum support with emergency braking and, if necessary, can also autonomously apply the brakes. In addition to slower-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles, it can also detect pedestrians crossing in the danger zone ahead of the vehicle.

Other highlights include DRIVE PILOT: this system represents Mercedes-Benz's next step along the road to semi-autonomous driving. With Distance Pilot DISTRONIC®, it is not only able to keep the car at the correct distance behind vehicles in front on all types of road, but, for the first time, it can also automatically follow them at a speed of up to 130 mph. The E-Class Coupe is also optionally available with other intelligent technical systems, including:

High-resolution LED Intelligent Light System. These headlamps, each with 72 individually activated high-performance LEDs, automatically activate and deactivate the high beams and illuminate curves.

MAGIC VISION CONTROL® (standard on the E400 4MATIC Coupe) - an intelligent and highly efficient wash/wipe system for the windscreen. The wiper blade always delivers washer fluid directly in front of the wiping edge, via the water feed line integrated into the blade – and it does this in both wiping directions. The result is that there is no surge of water when fluid is sprayed, which can impair the driver's vision, and at the same time the maximum cleaning effect is achieved. The complete MAGIC VISION CONTROL system, including the wiper blades, is heated at low temperatures to prevent snow or ice from sticking in winter.

E-Class Coupe with tradition

As an exclusive and sporty coupe, the latest member of the E-Class family can look back on an almost fifty-year history. Its first ancestor was unveiled by Mercedes- Benz in 1968 (at that time known as the "Stroke Eight" coupe). Further model series followed – for a while also under the name CLK. Each generation combined superb design with agile sportiness and contemporary luxury at a high level.

The all-new model year 2018 E-Class Coupe will have its World Premiere at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January, and will go on sale in the U.S. in summer 2017.