The awards keep on rolling in. Kicking off the 2017 Detroit Auto Show this morning, the electric Chevrolet Bolt was named 2017 North American Car of the Year. It beat out runners-up Genesis G90 and Volvo S90.

In addition, the Honda Ridgeline was named 2017 Truck of the Year, besting tough competition from the Ford Super Duty and Nissan Titan. New for 2017, crossovers, minivans, and the like were split into a separate Utility of the Year award – the Chrysler Pacifica took top honors there, beating the Jaguar F-Pace and Mazda CX-9.

The Chevy Bolt is an impressive machine – a small, affordable hatchback with a 238-mile all-electric range. Honda's Ridgeline impresses with its car-like ride quality and in-bed storage capability. And the Pacifica, FCA's lovely new minivan, once again reinvents the segment it created.

We'll have more information later about the exact voting breakdown. To all the winners, congrats!