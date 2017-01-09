It was less than two months ago when Lamborghini took the wraps off the rear-wheel-drive Huracan Spyder and now the folks from Sant’Agata Bolognese are already gearing up for two new Huracans. Spotted here for the first time it’s the droptop version of the unreleased Superleggera, a new derivative expected to follow the same naming convention as its predecessor, the Gallardo Spyder Performante, and as such receive the “Performante” suffix. Lamborghini has already trademarked the moniker with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, so there are reasons enough to believe that’s how it’s going to be called.

Naming aside, the Huracan Spyder Performante and the Superleggera coupe are going to be hardcore versions of the current “LP 610-4” all-wheel-drive models. That “610” number will increase taking into account the powered-up versions are going to use an evolution of the naturally aspirated V10 engine also found inside the Audi R8. In other words, expect the mid-mounted 5.2-liter to deliver in excess of the 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) available in the standard all-paw models.

The two new Lamborghini Huracans are heading to the gym not only to gain more muscle, but also to shed some weight via what will likely be a more extensive use of carbon fiber. The aforementioned Gallardo Superleggera lost 70 kilograms (154 pounds) whereas the Gallardo Spyder Performance shaved off 65 kg (143 lbs), so expect their successors to go through extensive diets as well.

Besides gaining power and losing weight, the new Huracan duo will employ a more aerodynamic body kit with a prominent rear wing and reworked bumpers. GT3-like exhaust tips are also on the agenda, along with center-lock wheels (seen here on the coupe), suspension revisions, and beefier brakes. Rounding off the changes will be the cabin upgrades to further differentiate it from the LP 610-4 models.

We’ll likely see the coupe in a couple of months from now at the Geneva Motor Show, with sales scheduled to begin in the second half of the year. The Performante should follow shortly, unless Lamborghini will be kind enough to reveal both at the same time.

Photos: Automedia