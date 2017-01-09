Lexus is introducing the all-new, fifth generation LS sedan, designed to be “the brand’s latest global citizen.” The flagship vehicle for the manufacturer has grown in size and has received the GA-L platform for luxury vehicles, which debuted in the LC 500 coupe. The new LS sits lower, has a wider track, and a lower center of gravity.

“Not only will the LS symbolize the Lexus brand, it will become the definitive new-generation luxury car embodying Japanese tradition and culture,” Toshio Asahi, chief engineer for the new LS, says. “As such, this global pinnacle must go far beyond what the world expects from a luxury car.”

Visually, the model is familiar and brand new at the same time – while the front end resembles the aforementioned coupe, the side profile is sleeker and more dynamic than before. The car is also the first Lexus sedan with a six-side window design. Sitting on standard 19-inch wheels, the LS can be opted with impressive 20-inch wheels with brilliant finish and a special hollow rim structure that helps reduce the resonance sound generated by the tires.

Speaking of noise, Lexus has taken exceptional measures to reduce the level of unwanted sounds in the cabin. First, the engineers of the company have tuned the exhaust to convey “a more authoritative tone.” They have also installed an active noise-cancellation system, which further quiets the cabin by detecting the sound of the engine coming into the vehicle and deleting certain frequencies using antiphase sound from the audio speakers

Once you have the ultimate cabin silence, it’s easy to produce the perfect sound. But Lexus has decided not to just put a regular audio system, but to offer an audiophile-worthy premium audio system with 3D surround made by Mark Levinson. It features in-ceiling array speakers and a new graphic user interface, which supports handwritten input. The infotainment system uses a 12.3-inch wide navigation display, while the color head-up display is the largest in the world, as Lexus claims.







Motivation of the 2018 LS is provided by an all-new 3.5-liter, V6 biturbo engine, which generates 415 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton meters) of torque - sizeable gains over the current LS model’s V8. The highly efficient new unit is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, tuned to deliver “instant acceleration and a constant buildup of torque toward the engine’s redline.” The duo provides a projected 0-60 miles per hour (0-98 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

Lexus says it will start accepting orders for the model near the end of this year, which means, hopefully, pricing will be revealed in a couple of months. Until then, take a look at the gallery below and stay tuned for our live coverage of the new LS from the NAIAS floor.

Check out the press release section below for full details.

Source: Lexus