GLA 220 4Matic joins the range on the old continent with 184 hp and 300 Nm.

Mercedes took the wraps off the mildly revised GLA crossover in U.S. specification last night at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, and now the company with the three-pointed star logo has released details and several videos with its European counterpart. The cosmetic tweaks might not be very obvious, but Mercedes says it has made “many optimizations” to the body in order to decrease the drag coefficient from 0.29 to 0.28. As you would imagine, the Euro model gets virtually the same array of styling updates as its American brother, so there’s no point in talking about them all over again.

A novelty brought by the facelift in Europe is the addition of a GLA 220 4Matic version, which slots between the 156-hp GLA 200 and the 211-hp GLA 250. It has 184 hp (135 kW) and 300 Nm to offer and kicks off at €37,145 in Europe. The new member of the GLA is already available on order across Europe along with the other models, with pricing kicking off at €28,940 for the entry-level GLA 180. The most expensive of the bunch is obviously the powered-up GLA 45 4Matic priced from €56,852, but there’s a Yellow Night Edition (pictured below) kicking off at €64,468.

It’s available for the other high-end members of the A-Class family: A 45, CLA 45, and CLA 45 Shooting Brake. The special edition comes to celebrate the sales success of all four models and the cars can be visually distinguished by their exclusive night black or cosmos black paints combined with matte graphite grey and yellow appliqué sections.

Matte black alloy wheels with yellow rim flanges are part of the package, as is the black AMG twin louvre in the radiator grille. More yellow accents have been applied onto the front apron, side mirror caps, side skirts inserts, rear diffuser, and also on the rear wing for the A45 and GLA45. Rounding off the exterior upgrades are the matte AMG sports stripes on the hood, roof, sides, and trunk.

All four special editions benefit from AMG performance seats and a sporty steering wheel also with Affalterbach’s signature. You won't have to pay extra for the Night, Light, and Sight packages as these will be standard equipment, along with numerous yellow accents to continue the exterior theme.

Mercedes is already taking orders for the GLA facelift in Europe, including for the GLA 45 Yellow Night Edition. An equivalent U.S. version of the special model is the optional AMG Performance Studio Package, which is obviously available only for the CLA 45 and GLA 45 since the other two “45” models are not sold stateside.

Full German pricing and other details about the Euro model are available in the press release below.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

 

