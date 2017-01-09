Hide press release Show press release

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA: Fitness programme for compact SUV

Stuttgart. The new GLA is starting the coming model year with an extended range of engines, targeted visual accentuation in the interior and exterior design plus updated equipment lines. This sees the look of the compact SUV gaining considerably in presence, and the body impresses with a significantly more powerful design idiom. At the helm of the model series is the Mercedes‑AMG GLA 45 4MATIC*, with an especially sporty host of equipment being offered by the Yellow Night Edition. The world premiere is on 8 January 2017 at the North American International Auto Show NAIAS in Detroit.

The GLA was presented for the first time in 2013 and from the word go became a model of success in a segment it has shaped and redefined. The GLA is characterised by its sportily dynamic design idiom, light-footed handling and extensive individualisation range. As the first compact SUV from Mercedes-Benz it brought a breath of fresh air to its market segment and established itself there as a major player. The GLA is most successful in the markets China, USA, Germany and Great Britain.

with seven model series (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS and G) Mercedes-Benz boasts the broadest SUV range of all the European premium manufacturers and thus meets all the individual mobility requirements of its customers. This also applies to the portfolio of the GLA: no other competitor offers a larger selection of engines in its segment - from the Mercedes-Benz GLA 180 d* base model with 80 kW (109 hp) and a CO 2 value from 103 g/km up to the 280 kW (381 hp) Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC. Here the particularly rigid body structure provides a reliable basis for the wide range of applications.

* Fuel consumption combined: 7.4–3.9 l/100 km. CO 2 emissions combined: 172-103 g/km

The GLA is the only model series in this market segment to offer new comfort and safety features such as the 360‑degree camera or HANDS-FREE ACCESS.

A new addition to the engine range is the GLA 220 4MATIC*. With an output of 135 kW (184 hp) and a torque of 300 Nm it closes the gap between the two petrol engines with 115 kW (156 hp) and 155 kW (211 hp).

Attractive price structure, sales start on 9 January 2017.

The sales release of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA is on 9 January 2017 from 28,940.80 euros for the GLA 180*. The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC top model is offered from 56,852.25 euros. (All details are recommended retail prices for Germany incl. 19% VAT)

Petrol models*:

GLA 180 28,940.80 euros

GLA 200 30,821.00 euros

GLA 220 4MATIC 37,145.85 euros

GLA 250 34,664.70 euros

GLA 250 4MATIC 38,960.60 euros

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 56,852.25 euros

Diesel models*:

GLA 180 d 31,951.50 euros

GLA 200 d 33,647.25 euros

GLA 200 d 4MATIC 37,943.15 euros

GLA 220 d 38,472.70 euros

GLA 220 d 4MATIC 40,686.10 euros

Guarantee of success: Expressive design, technical performance

The expressive design with a clear SUV character remains the most significant reason to buy for most customers, harmonising as it does with its technical performance.

* Fuel consumption combined: 7.4–3.9 l/100 km. CO 2 emissions combined: 172-103 g/km

The customers have a choice between three chassis variants: as standard the GLA features a comfort suspension; the lowered suspension is available on request (in conjunction with the AMG Line or the Dynamic Handling package).

With the off-road comfort suspension (optional) the body is 30 millimetres higher. This results in improved off-road capability owing to higher ground clearance, a higher seat position and more striking off-roader looks.

Modified bumpers, additional light-alloy wheels and the new attractive colour "canyon beige" characterise the 2017 vintage at first glance. The GLA thus visually underlines its SUV genes to an even greater extent than before. The previous optional bi-xenon headlamps have made way for soft LED headlamps characterised by a colour temperature similar to daylight.

Valuable: Upgrade inside

The interior values are a sight for sore eyes too: exclusively available in this market segment, the 360-degree camera records the direct surroundings of the car, which are either shown as a full-image depiction or in seven different split-screen views on the media display. Among them is also a virtual top view of the car - produced from the data of four cameras: front, reversing and one camera in each of the exterior mirrors.

The attractively styled interior of the GLA with high-quality materials and excellent workmanship is enhanced by new seat covers and trim parts as well as chromed control panels. The free-standing 20.3 cm (8-inch) media display is familiarly slim and is easily legible, as are the new dials with red needles. The controls for switches on the electric seat adjustment in the doors have been given small yet effective highlights: in future they will shine in silver chrome - and the stowage compartment in the centre console is also surrounded by a chrome frame. In addition the nozzle rings are more strongly accentuated and thus underscore the harmonious SUV touch in the interior.

New seat cover fabrics for the design and equipment lines Style and Urban also exude attention to detail. New features are the upholstery colours for the Style design and equipment line as ARTICO man-made leather/Macápá fabric in black/ochre yellow, sahara beige or black plus for the Urban design and equipment line as ARTICO man-made leather/Maringá fabric in crystal grey or black.



New structure: more variety on offer

The luxury Exclusive package supplements the previous Exclusive package with luxury seats featuring SUV-specific black leather in a buffalo look. The trim parts used here are a choice of trapezium-grain aluminium, light brown satin-finish poplar wood, plus high-gloss brown walnut. Especially exclusive: matt black ash wood or AMG trim parts in carbon fibre.

The previous Exclusive package with standard sports seats remains optionally available and is aimed at particularly sportily-oriented customers.

In future the Night package can also be combined with the Style design and equipment line. 18-inch bichromatic light-alloy wheels, radiator louvres in high-gloss black, the black roof rails plus a black shoulderline trim strip, front and rear bumpers painted in high-gloss plus exterior mirror housings underscore the sporty look of the GLA in this case.

Spot on: LED light turns night into day

Available on request, the LED High Performance headlamps replace the current bi‑xenon headlamps. Alongside the brilliant illumination they are characterised by a colour temperature similar to daylight and relieve the strain on the eyes during journeys at night. The energy consumption is also lower: around 60 percent less than xenon and approx. 70 percent less than halogen. The low-beam headlamps configured with 34 watts works with LED projector-beam technology, the main beam with LED reflector technology. Indicators, daytime running lamps and position light are designed as multifunctional fibre-optic cables and enable an unmistakeable style through higher degrees of design freedom. Changing a bulb is no longer necessary over the entire lifetime of the car.

At the tail end of the new GLA LED High Performance headlamps with a multi-level function are used, and brake lights and indicators are controlled in three intensities. Full brightness by day, a medium level for driving during the night and a lower level when at a standstill during the night, so as not to dazzle other road users. With this multi-level function the GLA automatically offers the correct level of brightness for all light and weather conditions plus traffic situations. This light control is especially pleasant for other car drivers when stopping at traffic lights or in traffic jam situations, as they are met by a pleasant, dazzle-free brake and turn signal lamp.

Fitness programme: new engine range, less consumption

The GLA 220 4MATIC will in future supplement the model range with an additional all-wheel drive version in the petrol-engine segment. With an output of 135 kW (184 hp) it constitutes an attractive proposition and taking its performance into account, with 152 g CO 2 it is amongst the most frugal models in its class. The GLA 180 d diesel variant is the efficiency champion of its segment with 103 g CO 2 .

Through many optimisations c d value lowered

With the GLA a further model series from Mercedes-Benz impresses where aerodynamic quality is concerned. The good flow characteristics, which contribute decisively to the low fuel consumption in everyday conditions and a pleasantly discreet noise level even at higher speeds, was achieved through a multitude of aerodynamic optimisations in the high-pitched wind tunnel in Sindelfingen. These include a low A-pillar step with corresponding A-pillar geometry and aerodynamically optimised exterior mirror housings. The generously sized trim on the main floor, an additional trim in the centre section of the rear axle and even an aerodynamically optimised rear silencer with a connected diffuser improve the flow of air beneath the underbody. An elaborate roof spoiler lip, specially shaped tail lights plus discreet side rear spoilers also ensure that the air flow at the tail end is aerodynamically optimal. Due to the many optimisations it was possible to improve the c d value from the previous 0.29 to 0.28.

Safety first: autonomous braking and warning about drowsiness

Vehicle safety is the top priority at Mercedes-Benz. The GLA has the "Active Brake Assist" as standard: it warns the driver if there is not sufficient distance to the vehicle in front and if required, delivers situation-appropriate braking. If the system detects that the driver is reacting too late, it initiates autonomous braking in order to prevent the collision or minimise the consequences. The GLA also has the "ATTENTION ASSIST" as standard: it can detect typical signs of drowsiness via the steering behaviour and warn the driver about an impending microsleep.

More comfort in the end

The rear compartment of the GLA was also the focus of the engineers' attention, and they have integrated new features here: with the exclusive optional extra HANDS-FREE ACCESS, exclusive in this market segment, the boot lid can be opened and closed with a foot movement, without using the hands or touching a thing - accompanied by a warning signal. The procedure can be completed at any time and a potential obstacle also stops the process immediately. In conjunction with the stowage facility package the load compartment floor is lockable - the lock is integrated in the flipper handle and operated with a key.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC

Mercedes-AMG is continuing its model initiative with full steam ahead and is enhancing the GLA 45 4MATIC both visually and technically. With intelligent aerodynamic measures like the restyled front apron and the spoiler lip on the roof spoiler it was possible to increase driving dynamics and driving stability, yet wind resistance was simultaneously reduced. In spite of the sportily configured lift balance the c d value of 0.33 is lower than on the preceding model.

The characteristic distinguishing feature of the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC is the sharpened front section. The front apron was given an even more dynamic shape, new air intake grilles, a front splitter insert in silver chrome plus flics in high-gloss black. These guide the cooling air flows to the vehicle radiators even more effectively. Some earlier optional extras like the LED High Performance headlamps are now part of the standard host of equipment. The twin louvre on the AMG Twin Blade radiator grille is now in silver chrome, as are the inserts in the side sill panels. As an additional option a multi-spoke 20-inch light-alloy wheel is available for selection in two colour variants: painted matt black with high-sheen rim flange or painted titanium grey with a high-sheen finish.

Eye-catching features at the tail end are the new diffuser insert in the rear apron, the trim in silver chrome and the new spoiler lip on the roof spoiler. It helps improve the driving dynamics of the new GLA 45 4MATIC.

Fine interior with exclusive touches

The interior has been similarly upgraded. The dashboard is covered as standard with ARTICO man-made leather and has been given exclusive highlights with red contrasting topstitching.

A further highlight is the generously sized trim, extending over virtually the entire width of the car: its fundamental structure is printed matt with a high-gloss surface and it bears AMG lettering. It is available in black/red (standard) or in black/silver (in conjunction with the Exclusive package). The vehicle key and the E-Select lever now bear the AMG emblem as standard.

The instrument cluster has been given a new number design and the speedometer is divided into 30 km/h stages. New needles with a black needle centre and the chrome frame around the gear display also ensure an autonomous cockpit experience.

Further options for comfort and sport

The new equipment items available on request include the keyless vehicle access HANDS-FREE ACCESS and the 360-degree camera: With the aid of four networked cameras this system facilitates parking and manoeuvring with a realistic all-round view. the car and its surroundings can be depicted in the media display from a birds-eye view, and obstacles beneath the window line are also visible for the driver.

In conjunction with the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package (optional extra) the mechanical front axle locking differential is available. This package also includes the AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension, the performance steering wheel and the additional drive program "RACE".

Extremely agile 2.0-litre turbo engine

With a maximum output of 280 kW (381 hp) and 475 Nm maximum torque the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC is among the most powerful cars in its segment. A speed of 100 km/h is achieved from standstill after just 4.4 seconds. The extremely agile 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine blends its thrilling performance and the exemplary efficiency with a further best: the power-to-swept-volume ratio of 141 kW (191 hp) marks a record for a series engine with four cylinders – it raises the AMG engine to the level of thoroughbred super sports cars.

One of the high-tech components of the four-cylinder turbo engine is the spray-guided direct petrol injection. Piezo injectors centrally located in the four combustion chambers inject the fuel at a pressure of up to 200 bar. The combination of multiple fuel injection and multi-spark ignition improves fuel economy and significantly increases thermodynamic efficiency, leading to low exhaust emissions. The twin-scroll turbocharger and maximum dethrottling of the exhaust system improve the charge pressure build-up, and therefore the engine's response to the accelerator.

On the road the turbocharged AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine thrills with extremely fast responses to accelerator movements, high torque, enormous flexibility and an emotional engine note. The exhaust system features an automatically controlled exhaust flap as standard. The intensity of the engine note changes according to the currently active AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving mode.

With the optional AMG performance exhaust system the sound is even sportier through the modified structure of the muffler system and it thus intensifies the emotively appealing sound experience. It can be regulated via selection of the drive program or via a switch. In the interior the impressive sound can be experienced even more intensely at the touch of a button through the more powerful intake noise of the engine.

Shorter ratios: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed sport transmission

The agile and dynamic power transfer is assisted by the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7‑speed sports transmission. Thanks to the shorter ratios selected in gears three to seven the driver senses an even more emotively appealing acceleration experience in all speed ranges. Together with optimised response and shift times, the closer ratio spread ensures better transitions when upshifting.

Best traction as standard: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive

For optimum traction even in poor road surface conditions the standard all-wheel drive AMG performance 4MATIC transfers the drive power to all wheels. The torque is steplessly variably distributed to the front and rear axle. This configuration results in an optimum ratio of dynamism, efficiency and traction to match the driving situation. A multiple-disc clutch integrated in the rear axle differential with AMG-specific control passes on the engine torque to the rear wheels in a flash should the front wheels lose traction. The spectrum ranges from purely front-wheel drive to the ratio of 50 to 50 percent to the front and rear wheels. With a fuel consumption of 7.4 litres per 100 kilometres (NEDC combined) Mercedes-AMG is at the same time reinforcing its pioneering role where efficiency is concerned.



Technical data at a glance:

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC Engine 2.0 litre four-cylinder in-line engine with direct injection and turbocharging Displacement 1991 cc Output 280 kW (381 hp) at 6000 rpm Peak torque 475 Nm at 2250-5000 rpm Drive system Variable all-wheel drive AMG performance 4MATIC with variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed sports transmission Combined fuel urban/extra-urban/combined 9.6/6.1/7.4 l/100 km Combined CO 2 emissions 172 g/km Efficiency class D Weight (DIN/EC) 1510 kg* / 1585 kg** Acceleration 0–100 km/h 4.4 s Top speed 250 km/h***

*Kerb weight according to DIN without driver; **Kerb weight according to EC including driver (75 kg); *** Electronically limited, with AMG Driver‘s Package 270 km/h

Yellow Night Edition celebrates success of the AMG compact cars

With the A 45 4MATIC, CLA 45 4MATIC, CLA 45 4MATIC Shooting Brake and GLA 45 4MATIC models Mercedes-AMG has tapped into new customer groups and spurred on the success of the sports car and performance brand. The Affalterbach company is now celebrating the best-sellers with an exclusive Yellow Night Edition, which is available for all four compact cars and includes a particularly sporty host of equipment.

The special models are painted exclusively in night black or cosmos black and with their unique combination of matt graphite grey and yellow appliqué sections they are immediately identifiable. The exclusive impression is underscored by the light-alloy wheels in matt black with yellow rim flanges and the black painted AMG twin louvre in the radiator grille. Yellow highlights characterise the front apron, the exterior mirror housings, the inserts in the side skirts, the rear diffuser and the rear wing (on the A 45 4MATIC and GLA 45 4MATIC).

The special character is additionally emphasised by the AMG sports stripes in matt graphite grey (foiled) on the bonnet, roof, boot lid and sides of the car.

High-quality interior with yellow highlights

The interior is also characterised by the extensive appointments and yellow touches. The AMG performance seats in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre also sport yellow trim, as do the AMG performance sports steering wheel in DINAMICA, the rear bench seat, the dashboard, the beltlines (only on the CLA 45 4MATIC) and the armrests. Further highlights include the door sill panels in graphite grey with a yellow AMG logo, the floor mats with yellow edging, the AMG logo also in yellow, plus the yellow air outlets. The extensive standard equipment of the Yellow Night Edition includes the Aerodynamics package, the Night package, the Light and Sight package, the performance seats with a memory function plus the AMG performance steering wheel in black DINAMICA microfibre with a yellow 12 o'clock mark in nappa leather, steering wheel trim in silver chrome with an "AMG Edition" badge and yellow contrasting topstitching. On request the customer can also order the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package or enrich the Edition with other optional extras.

Sales start on 9 January 2017.

For the Yellow Night Edition models, too, sales release also starts on 9 January 2017. All the prices at a glance:

A 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition 59,143.00 euros

CLA 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition 64,825.25 euros

CLA 45 4MATIC Shooting Brake Yellow Night Edition 65,420.25 euros

GLA 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition 64,468.25 euros

(All information recommended retail prices for Germany incl. 19% VAT)