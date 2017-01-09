Large and in charge is not an understatement when it comes to the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas. The new three-row SUV was first introduced back in October, and now it’s making its auto show debut in Detroit with a special R-Line looks package to entice those buyers with a need for something slightly sportier.

Available on the SE and SEL models, the R-Line introduces things like unique front and rear bumpers, new side skirts, and some 20-inch wheels. The interior doesn’t get much in the way of enhancements, outside of some appropriately-placed R badging, but it still does more than enough to appease with features like leather seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 12-speaker sound system.







The R-Line can be optioned with either the four- or six-cylinder engine options, and either front- or all-wheel drive. The four-cylinder model, you may remember, sends 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts) to the front wheels, while the heftier 3.6-liter V6 produces 276 horsepower (205 kilowatts), with the option to send that power to either the front wheels exclusively, or to all four.

No word on how much the R-Line will add on to the $30,000 base MSRP, but we assume it will be closer to the Atlas’ top-end asking price of $48,000 – that’s the SEL V6 with all-wheel drive and loads of equipment. Following the Atlas and recently-refreshed Tiguan, we’ll see two new SUVs in the U.S., with all four on the market by 2020.

Until then, VW’s "bold" new Atlas three-row will be on display at the Detroit Auto Show before it goes on sale this spring. The R-Line package won’t be available until later in the year.

Live Photos: Steven Ewing / Motor1