Volkswagen says the key to its future success in the U.S. lies on crossovers and SUVs, not to mention winning back the trust of the American public. This year, the highly anticipated Atlas will arrive, as will the long-wheelbase Tiguan – a vehicle that just debuted this weekend as part of the Detroit Auto Show festivities. The Atlas will go on sale first, this spring, and Volkswagen confirms it will cost $30,000.

That'll be for the base Atlas, with front-wheel drive and the 2.0-liter turbo-four engine. We don't have specific pricing details just yet, but Volkswagen officials say a fully loaded Atlas will top out around $48,000 – that's an SEL with the V6, all-wheel drive, and all the other goodies. That said, we aren't sure if that includes the new R-Line trim – another vehicle that debuts as part of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

Following the Atlas and Tiguan, Volkswagen says two new utility vehicles will arrive in the U.S., and all four will be on the market by 2020. One safe bet is the next-generation Touareg, and the second SUV will likely be something smaller, to slot below the now-three-row Tiguan.

Volkswagen also says electrification is a huge part of its future in the U.S., and that'll likely extend to its crossover and SUV lineup, as well. We're getting a glimpse of VW's electrification strategy by way of the new I.D. Buzz Concept this week in Detroit, but of course, a futuristic Microbus is probably very far off in terms of production feasibility.