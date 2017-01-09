Hide press release Show press release

QX50 Concept: INFINITI -generation mid-size premium crossover

New QX50 Concept represents an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration, with an original yet practical new crossover form

DETROIT - Making its global premiere at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the QX50 Concept showcases vision for a next-generation mid-size premium crossover.

Demonstrating how the design of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration, its conceptual forebear, could be adapted for a future production model, the QX50 Concept confidently articulates - with muscular lines and flowing surfaces to telegraph its purpose as a dynamic and practical crossover. -centric, passenger- harmony with the exterior shape. Blending progressive design with modern craftsmanship,

were designed in approaches to premium interior design.

autonomous drive support technologies. Central to the strategy for the development of all future INFINITI autonomous drive support systems, they ensure the driver retains ultimate control over their vehicle - Furthermore, the QX50 C ed Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine, offering drivers a powertrain that adapts to offer both power and efficiency.

The QX50 Concept shows how INFINITI could develop its future presence in the -growing vehicle segment INFINITI seeks to explore a more emotional execution of crossover design than existing models in the class

With the unveiling of the QX Sport Inspiration at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show, we showed the future of INFINITI QX models. The new QX50 Concept evolves this concept further and shows how INFINITI could develop its future presence in what is the fastest-growing vehicle segment globally.

Roland Krueger, President of INFINITI

With the QX50 Concept, INFINITI seeks to explore a more emotional execution of crossover design, bringing a degree of elegance and artistry to a segment typified by an uninspiring, clinical aesthetic. Marrying human artistry with utility, the QX50 Concept fulfills the expectation of practicality with a spacious cabin and cargo area.

Furthermore, with a design adapted for the greatest possible packaging efficiency, the QX50 Concept previews how INFINITI could adapt future vehicle designs to accommodate a compact powert -Turbo engine.

d renewal of its product range. INFINITI designs concepts with production intent, such as true-to-concept production versions of the Q30, QX30 and Q60 concepts. The creation of each of these -generation models. The QX50 Concept previews the evolving signature INFINITI design elements, demonstrating how they could be adapted for a mid-sized premium crossover.

With its ground breaking proportions, the 2003 INFINITI FX45 set the template for future crossovers -size multi-purpose sports vehicle, the INFINITI FX is still considered a crossover QX Sport Inspiration sought to rekindle that excitement - and in an increasingly crowded and popular market segment, the new QX50 Concept now illustrates how these design themes could be translated into a production reality.

Exterior: an artistic execution of functional crossover design

Its design combines taut and muscular lines with heavily profiled surfaces QX50 Concept demonstrates how the design of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration could be adapted for future production models

Influenced by the design of the INFINITI QX Sport Inspiration, the QX50 Concept expresses its crossover purpose through proportional clarity, clearly telegraphing its power and dynamic capabilities. The QX50 Concept design forms and themes shared by established models in the mid-size premium crossover segment. The result is a highly original yet practical new crossover form, demonstrating models.

language and is both aesthetic and functional. The exterior of the concept combines taut and muscular lines with flowing, heavily profiled surfaces. A sharp, straight character line runs from the clamshell hood and along the length of its shoulders, giving the QX50 Concept a commanding presence and extending A wide, muscular stance accentuates its versatile capability.

evident on the QX50 Concept, each subtly -arch grille conveys an immediate sense of power and purpose and provides a focal point for every line on the presence to the front of the car. At the rear of the vehicle, the leading edge of the crescent-cut D-pillar is higher than on any current INFINITI production car, further extending the visual length of the roofline.

The interplay of the exterior lines and surfaces is accentuated by a newly-created Forged Bronze paint finish, with three times the amount of metal flake compared with standard production paint finishes.

a pair of sharp creases extending upwards from the base of the A-pillar, then plunging down the hood, leading - relatively short length, suggesting how the appearance of a production car could be adapted for a more -Turbo, applying power to the road through an intelligent all-wheel drive powertrain.

Functionality is a necessity in the mid-sized crossover segment and is central to the QX50 s QX Sport Inspiration progenitor, the QX50 reference points for a versatile and accommodating interior. The new shape of the crescent-cut D-pillar provides clearer over-the-shoulder visibility for the driver and a better view out for rear passengers.

Interior: Challenging conventional thinking on premium cabin design

 Concept cabin demonstrates new direction of thinking with premium materials and craftsmanship

 Authentic materials and artistic design execution is carefully curated cabin

 Driver-centric, yet passenger-minded, the cabin places similar importance on both form and function

Blending progressive design with elevated levels of modern craftsmanship, the cabin of the thinking on premium crossover interior design and material usage.

In the place of high-gloss woods and soft-touch plastics, the interior of the QX50 Concept features a more modern application of wood, leather and stitching. Each material is treated and applied in a way to establish new trends in the design of premium crossover interiors.

Deliberately articulating a sense of adv espouses a handmade feel and is the result of two Japanese approaches to craftsmanship (pronounced mee-ta-teh ) and (

practice of curating and bringing together the best possible selection of materials.

is the desire to tailor the chosen combination of materials, bringing out the best. With fine shee-ta-teh ). relates to the attention to detail and finish, such an approach creates an appearance and ambience throughout the cabin greater than the sum of its parts.

The combination of materials and the way in which they have been applied has allowed INFINITI designers to demonstrate some of the highest levels of craftsmanship ever seen in a crossover in this segment.

The QX50 Concept is wrapped in a variety of different leathers - genuine, semi-aniline, and synthetic nubuck - for a rich variety of textures and visual depth. The eyes naturally follow each different surface as it flows around the cabin. T

hints at a widening range of interior finishes for INFINITI customers to choose from, including a carefully selected three-tone color scheme.

Adopting different leathers for the interior allows INFINITI to imagine how this three-tone cabin could look. Rich, brown leather lines the upper layer of the cabin, contrasted with white leather for the lower dashboard, door trim and seats.

Between the two runs a line of navy blue synthetic nubuck, which also finishes the front center console. A line of close twin stitching runs along the top of the dashboard and doors, and around the seats.

that lines the doors and seats. Inspired by classic buttoned leather sofas, dot quilting is sewn into place at individual points. The physical characteristics of the leather produce a more informal interpretation of the diamond lozenge shape that gives classic Chesterfield lounge chairs their distinctive appearance.

Where many expect premium vehicle interiors use high-gloss wood surfaces to create the perception of quality, the QX50 Concept is trimmed in real, open-pore ash. The wood is treated to retain its natural, and sometimes irregular, characteristics in texture and appearance. Running a hand over it, the grain of the ash is still present, providing an authentic, modern appearance and enhanced tactility.

The natural, flowing shapes of the cabin harmonize with exterior, contrasting with the technical, linear - even austere - designs of other vehicles in the segment. A blend of positive and negative surfaces adds a level of visual depth to the cabin, with a complex interplay of light and shade. The organic lines of the cabin follow a similar form to the interior of the QX Sport Inspiration, referencing how they could be progressed from the original concept to a production car.

-

divided into distinct zones for the driver and passengers. Consistent with its conceptual predecessor, the dashboard is focused on the driver, using its form and appearance to engender a true sense of confidence at the wheel.

The horizontal forms of the dashboard wrap around the driver and passenger, with twisting, uninterrupted character lines flowing from the center console, along the dashboard and out to the rear of the cabin. The seats feature an ergonomic hexagon motif, for a wide and welcoming appearance, and maximum back and shoulder support for occupants.

The QX50 Concept places form on the same level as function, with utility at the heart of its remit.

In moving the base of the A-pillar further forward than on the QX Sport Inspiration, and s- forward design creates a longer, more spacious passenger compartment. The upright stance of the rear hatch - more vertical than its forebear - is designed to give the QX50s Co to store a stroller, suggesting how such a vehicle could suit a young family. Enough incorporated into future INFINITI vehicle cabins.

The center of the dashboard features a wide touchscreen HMI (human-machine

touchscreen could display to occupants the current status of other technologies in the driver assist technologies, as well as how the VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine adapts as it shifts seamlessly between offering greater fuel efficiency and performance.

INFINITI engineers continue to develop autonomous driving support technologies

 INFINITI retain ultimate control over their vehicle autonomous drive support technologies will allow the driver to

 Future package of technologies will take a proactive approach to driver assistance and delegate elements of driving to the car

The INFINITI QX50 Concept driver assist system is part development of autonomous driving support technologies.

The development strategy for all future INFINITI autonomous drive support systems is that they should ensure the driver retains control over their vehicle - in keeping with engagement.

In the future, INFINITI autonomous drive support technologies will continue to make driving less stressful - such as navigating stop-start traffic on the highway or keeping track of the positions of surrounding vehicles.

Since its inception in 1989, INFINITI has brought pioneering driver-assistive technologies to the customer. The company has been responsible for a series of world-first technologies, including Predictive Forward Collision Warning, drive-by-wire Direct Adaptive Steering® and Active Lane Control.

INFINITI driver assistance technologies preview the first production-ready incarnation of this package.

With a proactive approach to safety, the QX50 Concept assists the driver in identifying and responding to other road users and potential hazards. Future technologies will draw on inputs from a network of laser scanners, radar and cameras to read the road ahead and monitor the v the car to react accordingly.

This framework of sensors will be developed in future production models with a series of new functionalities.

VC-Turbo - -ready variable compression ratio engine

 QX50 Concept suggests a potenti -Turbo engine

 Packaging benefits for a mid-size crossover, powered by a compact engine with

high specific power and efficiency

 INFINITI engineers target a 27-percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared

to V6 gasoline engines

The INFINITI QX50 Concept demonstrates a potential production application for new VC-Turbo engine. INFINITI has yet to confirm which of its future vehicles could benefit from its variable compression ratio engine, though a mid-sized crossover could be one of the ideal applications for the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo power unit

revealed by the company in 2016.

t to a compact, space-efficient engine bay design. With its proportionately shorter hood, the QX50 Concept suggests how the 2.0-liter gasoline engine could power a front-biased intelligent all-wheel drive system.

-ready 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine represents a compelling alternative to diesel powertrains, particularly in the mid-sized premium crossover segment. The VC-Turbo engine is able to adapt its compression ratio according to driving conditions to deliver optimal levels of performance and efficiency. It challenges the notion that hybrid technology and diesel are the only powertrains capable of offering high efficiency and torque. For its application in the QX50 Concept, the human-machine interface (HMI) demonstrates to the driver and passengers how the VC-Turbo is adapting according to appropriate levels of performance and high efficiency.

With a downsized capacity and high power and torque, the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine boasts an impressive specific power output - higher than many competing four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engines, and close to the performance of some V6 gasoline

018, INFINITI engineers are targeting a 27-percent improvement in fuel efficiency over V6 gasoline engines of similar power output.

