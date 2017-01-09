Don't be surprised if many of these design cues eventually arrive on a model in showrooms.

After revealing the crossover a few weeks ago, Infiniti is giving the world a closer look at the QX50 concept. The company says that the mid-size CUV previews the look of its future models in the popular segment.

The QX50 is a sleeker evolution of the traditional crossover’s somewhat boxy look. In front, there’s the latest take on Infiniti’s double-arch grille with sweeping LED headlights on each side. Creases in the hood then flow to the A-pillar. In profile, the taut shoulder line extends the headlights’ point down the length of the body. The arching roof leads to the jagged D-pillar. The taillights echo the shape of those in front and wrap around the muscular fenders.

The QX50 concept is Infiniti’s effort to bring the earlier QX Sport Inspiration show car closer to a production-ready look. The latest model features softer, less sculpted lines but carries forward the same basic shape.

Inside, Infiniti shows off high-end materials, like buttoned leather and attractive wood finishes. It looks like a very comfortable place to take a drive. The infotainment screen at the center of the dashboard would offer information about the various driver assistance systems, in addition to all the usual functions of such a display.

Infiniti plans the QX50 concept around its forthcoming Variable Compression Turbo engine. In its production-ready form, the 2.0-liter forced-induction mill produces a maximum of 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 288 pound-feet (390 Newton-meters). The tech can adjust compression between 8:1 and 14:1 as necessary to balance fuel economy and performance. The company reportedly plans to use the powerplant as a replacement for the current 3.5-liter V6.

Infiniti also imagines the concept’s production guise as introducing some of the brand’s latest autonomous technology. A network of lidar, radar, and cameras would monitor the road, and the latest generation of software would make sure the CUV piloted itself safely down the highway.

