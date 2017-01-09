The Porsche range is getting even larger. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean another crossover. The new 911 GTS will arrive in March, where it will be available to buyers in coupe, convertible, and of course, Targa variants.

With the option of either rear- or all-wheel-drive, the new 911 GTS puts to use a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine, pushing the total output to 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 405 pounds-feet (550 Newton-meters) or torque. All that extra power is handled via a seven-speed manual or PDK.

The new 911 GTS represents a healthy increase over previous models like the 911 Carrera S, which is slower by about 30 horsepower (22 kilowatts), and the previous, naturally-aspirated GTS, which was slower by about 20 horsepower (15 kilowatts). An upgraded turbocharger is to thank for all that added oomph.







Apart from power, the new GTS gains features like Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system as standard, making the car lower by about .3 inches (10 millimeters), and a Sport Chrono pack, which tacks on dynamic engine mounts and a sports exhaust system.

All said and done, the fastest GTS in the range is good for a 0-62 mph (100 kmh) time of 3.6 seconds with the PDK and Carrera 4 all-wheel-drive system equipped. It’s also the most efficient model as well, returning as much as 28 miles per gallon (8.3 liters/100 kilometers).

The exterior design also gains a few minor updates, like a more sculpted front fascia design and a larger rear spoiler, as well as smoked lenses on the headlights, a black air intake grille, and twin exhaust tips. All models come with new 20-inch black alloy wheels.

The 2018 911 GTS will make its debut at the Detroit Auto Show with deliveries beginning in March. No word on pricing – but just to add some incentive, Porsche does say that buyers will get a free driving day at the company's facility at Silverstone with the purchase.

Source: Porsche