A long wheelbase allows for a large cabin, and bountiful glass panels let lots of light in. Plus, the concept packs Nissan's ProPilot autonomous tech.

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept sedan is the brand’s razor-sharp depiction of the future design for its sedans. The angular styling plays on the company’s current V-motion grille but applies the edgy appearance to the entire vehicle.

The V-motion grille dominates the front end, and the steeply raked headlights on either side of it give the sedan a menacing look. In profile, a highly chiseled character line connects the lights at the front and rear. A new evolution of Nissan’s floating roof creates a flowing line running to the back. The tail continues the razor-sharp appearance with V-shaped taillights.

The Vmotion 2.0 concept rides on a 112.2-inch (2,850-millimeter) wheelbase, which is longer than the 109.3-inch length on the Maxima and Altima. However, at 191.3 inches (2,776 mm) long overall, it’s about half-an-inch (13-mm) shorter than the Altima. The Vmotion 2.0 is also lower and wider than Nissan’s current sedans. The hunkered down appearance makes it look quite stylish at the automaker’s booth.

In comparison to the exterior’s aggressive sculpting, the interior looks quite welcoming. The extra wheelbase length allows for a large cabin, and there's plenty of glass, including panels in the roof, that allows for an open, airy space. A wide instrument panel stretches to the center of the dashboard. A touchpad for using the infotainment system and minimalist HVAC controls are on the console easily within the driver’s reach.

Nissan focuses the Vmotion 2.0 on the brand’s future styling and technology, so the company makes no reference to its powertrain. However, the vehicle would have the latest generation of the firm’s ProPilot autonomous-driving tech, including the ability to navigate itself without human intervention on highways and through intersections on city streets. Other motorists would know when ProPilot is on because the Vmotion 2.0’s front emblem and rear diffuser light up when the mode is active.

Source: Nissan

