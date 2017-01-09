Nissan Unveils Vmotion 2.0 at 2017 North American International Auto Show
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is an exciting new concept for tomorrow’s busy professionals
Created to showcase Nissan’s new sedan design direction – futuristic, dynamic, and
more cabin-focused
Showcases the evolution of the signature “V-motion” front design seen on many of
today’s Nissan products
Provides hints at the future of “Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” including a future vision
for ProPILOT functionality, one which allows autonomous driving on urban roads and
in intersections with the latest HMI
DETROIT (Jan. 9, 2017) – Nissan today revealed Vmotion 2.0, a new concept vehicle that
signals the company’s future sedan design direction and Intelligent Mobility technology. It
combines a high sense of style, emotional design, roominess, comfort and technology to
make the mobility experience seamless for busy professionals constantly on the go. The
vehicle was revealed during a press conference at the 2017 North American International
Auto Show.
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is the evolution of the “V-motion” front design signature seen on many
of today’s Nissan products, such as the Murano mid-size crossover and Maxima 4-door
sports car. Vmotion 2.0 takes the design a step further by forming an intelligent threedimensional
shape to create the volume and architecture of the vehicle. In this concept, the
V-motion grille becomes the main fuselage, allowing for extremely sharp yet expressive
surface language, accented by crisp character lines that resonate throughout the body.
Providing hints at the future of “Nissan Intelligent Mobility” – Nissan’s roadmap to achieve
zero emissions and zero fatalities – the lighting around the front Nissan emblem glows to
indicate when the vehicle is in ProPILOT mode, which is envisioned to provide autonomous
driving support technology on urban roads and at intersections. Wrap-around rear glass and
the floating C-pillar also provide an impression of intelligent and efficient aerodynamics.
The car’s silhouette is characterized by a “floating roof,” with a line flowing seamlessly from
the steeply-raked A-pillars to the trunk lip. A unique carbon finisher with thin silver threads
accents the roof line. An extended wheelbase shows off the car’s generous cabin, while the
distinctive body surface is defined by Nissan’s “Emotional Geometry” design language.
The rear of the vehicle exudes class and strength. The signature boomerang-style taillights
emphasize the width of the vehicle. Similar to the grille, the rear diffuser glows when the
car operates in ProPILOT mode. The dynamic high-tension body is crafted in a warm silver
paint with copper undertones. With a layered effect for the paint finish, a glimpse of the
body at different angles reveals a subtle but different hue.
“Copper is an emerging color trend in many industries, including fashion, product design
and interior design. We wanted to introduce shades and hints of copper while mixing it with other metals such as satin silver and chrome,” said Shiro Nakamura, senior vice president
and chief creative officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
The front and rear doors swing outward, creating a large pillar-less open space that invites
stepping into Nissan Vmotion 2.0’s spacious cabin. The dashboard continues the “Gliding
Wing” design theme, which integrates the instrument panel and infotainment system for
both the driver and passenger. The single continuous horizontal display integrates the
ProPILOT graphic user interface (GUI). For rear-seat passengers, the center console
features a smaller screen, which can serve as an extension of the main display.
Seats are comfortable and supportive, upholstered in supple leather with a unique
threadless quilting on the inserts that gives the look of an exquisite handbag. The steering
wheel is designed to allow the driver and passenger to clearly see all the display
infotainment without any interruption, enhancing a seamless GUI experience. Thanks to its
unique design, the cabin provides the driver and passenger supreme comfort when the car
is in ProPILOT mode. The center console’s simple layout includes a multi-functional
touchpad to operate the infotainment system. The surface materials throughout the interior
convey luxury and sophistication, including natural Zebra Wood applied on the floor and on
the inner doors.
The innovative Bose UltraNearfield™ Speakers including new sound management technology
is available for Vmotion2.0. This technology increases situational awareness for drivers. It
can control the direction and distance of sound to generate a 360-degree sound field around
a driver, delivering different sounds clearly and simultaneously.
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 features Nissan Intelligent Driving, one of three core elements of Nissan
Intelligent Mobility. Nissan Intelligent Driving helps provide a safe and comfortable driving
experience through technology such as ProPILOT, which is envisioned to ultimately allow the
vehicle to drive in autonomous mode – not just on the highway and in heavy traffic conditions
– but also on urban roads with intersections.
Base Dimensions
Overall length 4860 mm (191.3 in)
Overall width (without door mirrors) 1890mm (74.4 in)
Overall height 1380mm (54.3 in)
Wheelbase 2850mm (112.2 in)