Nissan Unveils Vmotion 2.0 at 2017 North American International Auto Show



 Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is an exciting new concept for tomorrow’s busy professionals

 Created to showcase Nissan’s new sedan design direction – futuristic, dynamic, and

more cabin-focused

 Showcases the evolution of the signature “V-motion” front design seen on many of

today’s Nissan products

 Provides hints at the future of “Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” including a future vision

for ProPILOT functionality, one which allows autonomous driving on urban roads and

in intersections with the latest HMI



DETROIT (Jan. 9, 2017) – Nissan today revealed Vmotion 2.0, a new concept vehicle that

signals the company’s future sedan design direction and Intelligent Mobility technology. It

combines a high sense of style, emotional design, roominess, comfort and technology to

make the mobility experience seamless for busy professionals constantly on the go. The

vehicle was revealed during a press conference at the 2017 North American International

Auto Show.



Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is the evolution of the “V-motion” front design signature seen on many

of today’s Nissan products, such as the Murano mid-size crossover and Maxima 4-door

sports car. Vmotion 2.0 takes the design a step further by forming an intelligent threedimensional

shape to create the volume and architecture of the vehicle. In this concept, the

V-motion grille becomes the main fuselage, allowing for extremely sharp yet expressive

surface language, accented by crisp character lines that resonate throughout the body.

Providing hints at the future of “Nissan Intelligent Mobility” – Nissan’s roadmap to achieve

zero emissions and zero fatalities – the lighting around the front Nissan emblem glows to

indicate when the vehicle is in ProPILOT mode, which is envisioned to provide autonomous

driving support technology on urban roads and at intersections. Wrap-around rear glass and

the floating C-pillar also provide an impression of intelligent and efficient aerodynamics.



The car’s silhouette is characterized by a “floating roof,” with a line flowing seamlessly from

the steeply-raked A-pillars to the trunk lip. A unique carbon finisher with thin silver threads

accents the roof line. An extended wheelbase shows off the car’s generous cabin, while the

distinctive body surface is defined by Nissan’s “Emotional Geometry” design language.

The rear of the vehicle exudes class and strength. The signature boomerang-style taillights

emphasize the width of the vehicle. Similar to the grille, the rear diffuser glows when the

car operates in ProPILOT mode. The dynamic high-tension body is crafted in a warm silver

paint with copper undertones. With a layered effect for the paint finish, a glimpse of the

body at different angles reveals a subtle but different hue.



“Copper is an emerging color trend in many industries, including fashion, product design

and interior design. We wanted to introduce shades and hints of copper while mixing it with other metals such as satin silver and chrome,” said Shiro Nakamura, senior vice president

and chief creative officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.



The front and rear doors swing outward, creating a large pillar-less open space that invites

stepping into Nissan Vmotion 2.0’s spacious cabin. The dashboard continues the “Gliding

Wing” design theme, which integrates the instrument panel and infotainment system for

both the driver and passenger. The single continuous horizontal display integrates the

ProPILOT graphic user interface (GUI). For rear-seat passengers, the center console

features a smaller screen, which can serve as an extension of the main display.



Seats are comfortable and supportive, upholstered in supple leather with a unique

threadless quilting on the inserts that gives the look of an exquisite handbag. The steering

wheel is designed to allow the driver and passenger to clearly see all the display

infotainment without any interruption, enhancing a seamless GUI experience. Thanks to its

unique design, the cabin provides the driver and passenger supreme comfort when the car

is in ProPILOT mode. The center console’s simple layout includes a multi-functional

touchpad to operate the infotainment system. The surface materials throughout the interior

convey luxury and sophistication, including natural Zebra Wood applied on the floor and on

the inner doors.



The innovative Bose UltraNearfield™ Speakers including new sound management technology

is available for Vmotion2.0. This technology increases situational awareness for drivers. It

can control the direction and distance of sound to generate a 360-degree sound field around

a driver, delivering different sounds clearly and simultaneously.



Nissan Vmotion 2.0 features Nissan Intelligent Driving, one of three core elements of Nissan

Intelligent Mobility. Nissan Intelligent Driving helps provide a safe and comfortable driving

experience through technology such as ProPILOT, which is envisioned to ultimately allow the

vehicle to drive in autonomous mode – not just on the highway and in heavy traffic conditions

– but also on urban roads with intersections.

Base Dimensions

Overall length 4860 mm (191.3 in)

Overall width (without door mirrors) 1890mm (74.4 in)

Overall height 1380mm (54.3 in)

Wheelbase 2850mm (112.2 in)