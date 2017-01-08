It was only about 15 degrees Fahrenheit (-9 Celsius) when the new Bentley Continental Supersports roared through a Detroit alley this morning. As soon as I saw the bright red convertible and heard its biturbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine roar, I immediately forgot about the freezing cold temperatures... for a minute. Bentley's hot new Supersports coupe and convertible are the first cars to publicly debut as part of this week's Detroit Auto Show. Talk about kicking things off with a bang.

Bentley officially took the digital wraps off the Continental Supersports a few days ago, so we already know the hot details. The 700 horsepower figure is complimented by an equally impressive 750 pound-feet of torque, allowing the Supersports Coupe to run to 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds (not bad, considering it weighs six thousand pounds). The Convertible makes the same power, but its added weight makes it a bit slower off the line – 0-60 takes an additional 0.3 seconds.

All that power runs to the ground via all-wheel drive, with a 40/60 front/rear torque split. The Supersports also gets the same torque-vectoring system as the hardcore Continental GT3-R. I'm willing to bet this thing will be pretty darn good to drive.

Check out the full details here, and scroll through the images below to see the Supersports live from its Detroit debut.

Live photos: Steven Ewing / Motor1.com