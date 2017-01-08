The company's biggest pickup has received an important award.

The 2017 Nissan Titan was named Pickup Truck of the Year by the Truck Trend staff. The Japanese model was selected over models from seven competitor manufacturers, including Ford, Ram, Toyota, GMC, Honda, following a “demanding weeklong test” comprised of more than 1,200 miles of “performance testing, hauling, towing, fuel economy calculation, and off-roading.”

“Truck Trend’s Pickup Truck of the Year award is not determined around a conference room table,” Sean P. Holman, content director for TEN: The Enthusiast Network’s Truck and Off-Road Group, commented.

“This is a real-world evaluation of pickups as seen through the eyes of truck experts and enthusiasts. Anchored in data, the test is conducted across many disciplines by staffers who drive and evaluate trucks every day with a goal of determining which vehicle offers the best pickup truck experience for the money.”

2017 Nissan Titan Review
2017 Nissan Titan Review
2017 Nissan Titan Review

Just when the segment bestseller, the Ford F-Series, received a refreshed member and was crowned once again as a best-selling vehicle of the country with more than 820,000 sales, the 2017 Titan is enjoying a strong rise in customer interest, registering 4,396 deliveries in December 2016. Compared to the same month in 2015, this represents a major bump of more than 300 percent, while overall year sales were up by 80 percent for 2016 compared to 2015. Still, at 21,880 annual sales, the Titan is far behind the leaders in the pickup class.

Read also:


The Japanese manufacturer hopes the expanded range of the Titan will help further improve sales this year. For the 2017 model year, the vehicle is available as the Titan half-ton, powered by the 390-horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 engine. This new version joins the already offered Crew Cab, XD Single Cab, and King Cab variants.

“As a born and bred truck enthusiast from Texas, I’ve firmly believed in Titan from the beginning,” Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager, North America Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles, Nissan North America, declared. “This Truck Trend award – earned from some of the most respected and knowledgeable truck experts in the nation – further proves that this truck is not only a competitor, but a winner. We’re excited and honored to come out on top, especially given the competition in this year’s testing – a very strong list of competitors that we respect greatly.”

 

Source: Nissan

Be part of something big