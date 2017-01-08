Hide press release Show press release

DETROIT – The all-new 2017 Nissan TITAN full-size pickup is TRUCK TREND’s 2017 Pickup Truck of the Year. TRUCK TREND staff, comprised of an elite group of truck experts from across the nation, selected TITAN over seven competitors following a demanding weeklong test comprised of more than 1,200 miles of performance testing, hauling, towing, fuel economy calculation and off-roading. The award was announced in advance of the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

The 2017 TITAN, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide, is an integral part of Nissan’s “Year of the Truck” – honoring the launch of a range of new or refreshed Nissan trucks, SUVs and CUVs, including the new TITAN lineup, Armada, Pathfinder and Rogue.

“As a born and bred truck enthusiast from Texas, I’ve firmly believed in TITAN from the beginning,” said Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager, North America Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles, Nissan North America, Inc. “This TRUCK TREND award – earned from some of the most respected and knowledgeable truck experts in the nation – further proves that this truck is not only a competitor, but a winner. We’re excited and honored to come out on top, especially given the competition in this year’s testing – a very strong list of competitors that we respect greatly.”

TRUCK TREND’s Pickup Truck of the Year award program is an invitation-only shootout open to all-new or significantly revised pickup trucks for the upcoming model year. Vehicles were graded in seven different categories: interior, exterior, functionality, empirical, highway, off-road, and towing and hauling.

The new TITAN is covered by Nissan’s recently announced “America’s Best Truck Warranty”1 – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first. Vehicles covered by the new warranty, which includes basic and powertrain coverage, include all TITAN V8 gasoline-powered models and diesel and V8 gasoline-powered 2017 TITAN XD models.

“With the launch of the 2017 TITAN, Nissan has set out to redefine themselves as a force in the pickup market,” said TRUCK TREND editor Jason Gonderman. “By combining a richly appointed interior and deep feature set with a stout drivetrain and respectable capabilities, Nissan has reemerged as a player in the half-ton pickup market. Combined with an industry best 5-year/100,000-mile warranty and low cost of entry compared to the competition, Nissan looks to have found the winning combination with the all-new TITAN.”

For the 2017 model year, the Nissan full-size pickup lineup expanded with the arrival of the TITAN half-ton. Powered by Nissan’s new 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine, the TITAN half-ton was first available in a roomy Crew Cab body, in both 4x4 and 4x2 configurations and in five well-equipped grade levels: S, SV, PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. Officially added to the lineup in November were the 2017 TITAN and TITAN XD Single Cab models, while a King Cab variant, along with a V6 engine, will follow at later dates.

Like the TITAN XD, the new TITAN half-ton was developed with core Nissan planning, design, engineering and manufacturing teams contributing from Tennessee, California, Michigan, Arizona and Mississippi. The TITAN half-ton is assembled in Canton, Mississippi, with its V8 engines assembled in Decherd, Tennessee.

The 2017 TITAN Crew Cab half-ton’s standard 5.5-foot bed is designed to work hard and play hard, with a wide range of available functionality features. Nissan’s popular Utili-track® Bed Channel System, which made its industry-first debut on the original TITAN, features four heavy-duty aluminum alloy cleats that move and lock anywhere along the walls, as well as bed floor and header tracks that give the user endless tie-down possibilities.

Other TITAN bed features include the popular spray-on bedliner, flush-mounted LED bedrail lighting, cargo and tailgate lamps, 120-volt in-bed access and a damped tailgate that is light to lift and smoothly damped when lowering.

“TRUCK TREND’s Pickup Truck of the Year award is not determined around a conference room table,” said Sean P. Holman, content director for TEN: The Enthusiast Network’s Truck and Off-Road Group. “This is a real-world evaluation of pickups as seen through the eyes of truck experts and enthusiasts. Anchored in data, the test is conducted across many disciplines by staffers who drive and evaluate trucks every day with a goal of determining which vehicle offers the best pickup truck experience for the money. TRUCK TREND prides itself as being the credible, go-to authority for light-truck reviews and information for the industry.”

In addition to the TRUCK TREND 2017 Pickup Truck of the Year title, 2017 TITAN models were recently named “Full-size Truck of Texas,” “Commercial Vehicle of Texas” and “Best Value” by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA), and given an “Extreme Off-Road” title by journalists participating in the Active Lifestyle Vehicle Awards (ALV). TITAN is also one of three finalists for the North American Truck of the Year award.