In an interview with CarAdvice at the ongoing CES in Las Vegas, Gorden Wagener shed some details about what to expect from Mercedes-AMG’s crown jewel. Codenamed “R50,” the F1-engined machine is going to be “very clean and pure, but also very extreme.” The man in charge with Daimler’s designs describes the hypercar’s proportions as being a “designer’s dream,” adding the high-performance car is “low, it’s wide – it’s perfect, it’s stunning.”

It will stand out from the current crop of products from Affalterbach and will be AMG’s gift to the hypercar world on the company’s 50th birthday. Wagener did not talk about the oily bits, but he did describe the R50 as being “fantastic” and different than all the other supercars and hypercars out there, a task which proved to be quite challenging during development. He went on to specify it’s not going to be a single seater, but at the same time it will not be practical.

From what we know so far, Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1 car for the road will be powered by an adaptation of the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine used by the championship-winning W07 Hybrid. Thanks to electrification, the R50 will be able to deliver at least 1,000 horsepower in a featherweight car set to employ active aero to further boost performance.

Only 200 to 300 units are ever going to be made, with pricing rumored to begin at approximately €2.4 million (about $2.5M) after taxes. Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg are set to be development drivers to fine-tune the hypercar and make it a worthy adversary for the AM-RB 001.

Since we know for sure it’s coming later this year, the most appropriate venue to host the premiere would have to be the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. That being said, an online reveal might occur earlier.

Source: CarAdvice