Range-topping GT version does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.1 seconds and tops out at 167 mph (269 kph).

Kia signaled its desire to launch a gran turismo in September 2011 when it introduced the GT concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Now, after more than five years, the GT is finally ready for production and it’s going to be called “Stinger” in the same vein as the GT4 Stinger unveiled at NAIAS in 2014. It’s debuting today in Detroit with an appealing design pinned at Kia’s studio in Frankfurt and echoing the concept before it.

Regardless of viewing angle, the connections between the two are obvious. It doesn’t have the concept’s suicide doors, but other than that it remains faithful and in this range-topping GT trim looks quite aggressive and stylish at the same time. At 190.2 inches (4.8 meters) long and 73.6 inches (1.87 meters) wide, the Stinger is one of the biggest models in its segment and also has one of the longest wheelbases among competitors, stretching at 114.4 inches (2.9 meters). That will obviously pay dividends in terms of cabin space and cargo capacity, with Kia saying fullsize luggage or golf bags will fit inside the trunk once you open the practical power liftgate.

2018 Kia Stinger GT
Kia GT Concept

Developed mainly on the Nürburgring, the Stinger represents Kia’s first sedan to be offered with both rear- and all-wheel drive. The former will come with a mechanical limited slip differential while the latter will employ a newly developed Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control system. The AWD-equipped model can continuously monitor road conditions and driver’s input in order to apply power and braking force to the appropriate wheels to boost traction.

The U.S.-spec model will be available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine inside the entry-level Stinger rated at an estimated 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is going to be channeled to the rear axle or to the aforementioned AWD setup exclusively through an eight-speed automatic transmission derived from the K900 flagship.

As for the GT range topper, it will use a biturbo 3.3-liter V6 engine estimated to deliver 365 hp (272 kW) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) like it does in the Genesis G90. This one too will be offered in both RWD and AWD flavors with an eight-speed ‘box. Kia is targeting a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in a swift 5.1 seconds en route to a top speed of 167 mph (269 kph).

2018 Kia Stinger GT
Kia GT Concept

The lesser version sits on 18-inch alloys with 225/45 R18 tires whereas the GT gets 19-inch wheels shod in 225/40 R19 front and 255/35 R19 rear rubbers backed by standard ventilated Brembo disc brakes with four-piston front calipers and dual-piston rear calipers.

Stepping inside the low-slung cabin, the 2018 Kia Stinger gets deeply contoured seats with Nappa leather appointments, a thick steering wheel covered in leather, and a combination of analog and digital dials. To enhance the feeling of sportiness, the gauges of the needles come in red and there’s a color TFT screen showing lap times and cornering G-forces.

The Stinger is introducing several premieres for a Kia model, such as the electronically adjustable suspension with five drive modes, under-seat mounted subwoofers (part of the optional 15-speaker, 720-watt Harman Kardon system), and a Driver Attention Alert system. The latter monitors the driver’s inputs and if it senses a decreased attention level, it automatically sounds a warning chime and displays a graphic to advise the driver to pull over.

Following its world debut at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the Kia Stinger will go on sale in United States late this year, with pricing to be announced closer to the model’s launch.

Source: Kia

