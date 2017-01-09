Hide press release Show press release

VOLKSWAGEN REVEALS THE ALL-NEW 2018 LONG-WHEELBASE TIGUAN AT THE NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

Debut of the long-wheelbase Tiguan, based off the award-winning MQB architecture Longer by 10.7 inches than current model, with an increase in cargo space up to 57 percent

Flexible seating for five with sliding second row Third-row seating standard on certain trims and optional across lineup

Available driver assistance technology includes: ACC, Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist Available Volkswagen Digital Cockpit allows drivers to reconfigure instrument panel

Optional 4Motion® with Active Control all-wheel-drive system features four selectable modes Available panoramic sunroof and power tailgate lead long list of available features

Detroit, Mich. – The all-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan unveiled today at the North American International Auto Show kicks off a big year for the Volkswagen brand in America. Engineered specifically to meet the needs of American customers, the all-new Tiguan builds on the current vehicle’s fun to drive character and adds a more sophisticated and spacious interior, flexible seating and high-tech infotainment and driver assistance features.

“The new Tiguan demonstrates how we plan to give American customers the usability and versatility they demand without sacrificing style or Volkswagen’s trademark driving dynamics,“ said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen. “Every detail of the Tiguan has been thoughtfully engineered for our U.S. customers to maximize space and convenience, while retaining its performance, agility, and value. We plan to price Tiguan very competitively with other compact SUVs. With the brand-new Tiguan and the all-new Atlas, 2017 is the year of #SUVW.”

As with the Atlas, the Tiguan is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture. Compared with the current model, the new Tiguan has far more interior space; at 185.2 inches long, the 2018 model is a stunning 10.7 inches longer than the current version and has up to 57 percent more cargo capacity. The 109.9-inch wheelbase—4.4 inches longer than the new Tiguan sold in Europe—provides both sliding second-row seats and an optional third row.

On the outside, the all-new Tiguan adopts Volkswagen’s clean and timeless design DNA. The MQB platform allows for a wider, lower stance, while the exterior design of sharper, stronger character lines, and LED lighting has already garnered several European design awards. The exterior design also enhances the Tiguan’s utility, from a 26-degree approach angle for off-roading to a lower lift-in height for the tailgate.

The Tiguan’s interior has been rethought and refreshed; even the cloth seats of entry models now feature a rhombus pattern that offers a premium look. The Tiguan now features the optional Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, offering drivers a reconfigurable display of key data and the ability to position navigation data front and center for easy viewing. The available Volkswagen Car-Net® system provides a suite of connected vehicle services, including standard App-Connect technology that offers compatible smartphone integration with the three major platforms—Apple CarPlayTM, Android AutoTM and MirrorLink®. The new Tiguan also offers an available Fender® Premium Audio System.

To meet the demands of American SUV drivers, the Tiguan now offers a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technology. A rearview camera comes standard and available features include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), upgraded for use in stop and go traffic; Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with Pedestrian Monitoring; Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert; and Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), which actively helps the driver steer the car back into its lane should the vehicle start drifting into another lane without using the turn signal.

In addition, the 2018 Tiguan offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems that are engineered to meet or exceed current crash regulations. These systems include the class exclusive Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

A new palate of exterior and interior colors combine with key available comfort options such as eight-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The second-row bench can slide seven inches fore and aft and be split 40:20:40. The third-row seats will come standard on front-wheel-drive models and be optional on all-wheel-drive versions. An available panoramic sunroof lightens the entire interior space, while the foot-activated power liftgate makes the cargo space more accessible than ever.

The new Tiguan will be powered by an updated version of Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct- injection TSI® engine, making 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, driving the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Optional 4Motion with Active Control all-wheel-drive offers four driver selectable modes to maximize driving enjoyment and grip, on pavement or off.