Over four inches longer than the European model with an optional third row of seats.

Volkswagen's new Tiguan is already on sale in Europe, and the long-wheelbase Allspace model was recently revealed in China. But here at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the U.S.-spec Tiguan finally shows its face, with the same long-wheelbase body found overseas and three rows of seats.

This longer version will be the only one we get in the U.S., and it'll just be called Tiguan. It's 4.4 inches longer than the five-passenger model sold elsewhere, and 10.7 inches longer than the current Tiguan, with a 57-percent increase in cargo space. Volkswagen says the third row of seats will be standard on front-wheel-drive models, but optional on all-wheel-drive versions. The interior will be largely the same as the Euro-spec Tiguan, and we'll even get the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display – a reconfigurable gauge cluster not unlike Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit system.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Only one engine will be available at launch: an updated version of Volkswagen's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four. This powerplant is good for 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system is optional, and comes with Active Control, which houses four different driving modes. The new Tiguan can also be had with adaptive cruise control, front assist with pedestrian monitoring, and more.

Full pricing and fuel economy details will be available later this year, closer to the 2018 Tiguan's on-sale date. We'll have live photos and impressions from the North American International Auto Show shortly, but for now, check out VW's press photos (and release) below.

 

Source: Volkswagen

Be part of something big