In honor of Mercedes-Benz's two best-selling vehicles – the CLA and GLA – the German automaker will show off the special AMG Performance Studio Package at the Detroit Auto Show. It can be had on both the CLA and GLA (the latter of which is seen here), and will be available when the updated models go on sale later this year.

Though it doesn’t come with any extra oomph, the package does include a bunch of exterior upgrades that gives the small SUV a more distinctive looks. Yellow highlights have been added to the front bumper, mirrors, side skirts, and on the rear diffuser. A lightweight set of matte black alloy wheels with yellow accents give it a more performance-y look, as do black AMG twin-louvers in the grille and the in-your-face yellow rear wing.

The package is available in any color, as long as it’s black. With the choice of either Night Black or Cosmos Black, the finish sets itself apart from the standard model thanks to the addition of Matte Graphite Grey sport stripes on the hood, roof, trunk, and side sills. The interior also gets some yellow accenting on the seats, dash, and door panels, to complete the package.

Per the standard AMG GLA45, power comes courtesy of an AMG-tuned 2.0-liter inline-four. Total output sits at 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (474 Newton-meters) of torque, with an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour (249 kilometers per hour). From a standstill, it will hit 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 4.3 seconds.

Mercedes doesn’t say how much the package will cost – nor how much the standard GLA45 will cost – but we should know the price of both closer soon after its debut in Detroit. The 2018 Mercedes GLA and GLA45 will go on sale later this summer.

Source: Mercedes-Benz