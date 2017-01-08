Three years after introducing the aluminum-bodied F-150 pickup, Ford returns to the 2017 Detroit Auto Show with a refreshed version of its best-selling model. The big change is up front, where the new grille and headlight designs take center stage. But there’s a whole lot more to get excited about with the 2018 F-150, including long-awaited diesel power.

“We want to show real harmony between Super Duty and F-150,” Ford designer Gordon Platto tells us. That’s why the front fascia is redesigned to be bigger and bolder, with grille shapes that extend into the headlamp clusters, and a double C-clamp design for the LED running lights. Platto says the 2018 F-150 will have seven new grilles (some body colored, some chrome, some mesh), six new wheel designs (ranging from 17 to 22 inches in diameter), and three new appliqués for the tailgate (for King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited models). All in, the number of available combinations is the same as the current model, so as to not add complexity at the assembly level.

Five engines will eventually be available in the 2018 F-150 – some new, some familiar. The big story, of course, is the confirmation of a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, which will be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. That said, the diesel option won’t be available until the summer of 2018, and we won’t have official horsepower, torque, or fuel economy figures until that time. Ford representatives confirmed this is a version of the 3.0-liter diesel already sold overseas, a version of which is used in the Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

The 2018 F-150 gets a new base engine: a 3.3-liter V6 that’s expected to offer the same 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque as the 3.5-liter engine it replaces. It will come with a six-speed automatic transmission. The other engines are all carryover units from before – the 2.7- and 3.5-liter EcoBoost six-cylinders, and the 5.0-liter V8. Those three engines will all use the 10-speed automatic transmission, and are expected to boast gains in both performance and fuel economy. Of course, Ford won’t give us any numbers just yet, so stay tuned. Start-stop technology will be standard across all models and all engines, including the diesel.

Finally, Ford will add some new safety and infotainment technology to the F-150, including a couple of things new to the fullsize pickup segment, like pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control with full stop-and-go functionality. The new truck also gets 4G LTE internet connectivity, a B&O Play high-end audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and all the other latest goodies.

The 2018 F-150 will go on sale later this year, following its introduction at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week. We'll have pricing and specs closer to the actual on-sale date, though again, diesel information is still a little over a year away. Ford's press blast below has all the current info, and see the redesigned truck for yourself in the gallery below.

Source: Ford