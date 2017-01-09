Just in time for the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz has rolled out a new and improved look for its GLA small SUV. Now two years old, a minor mid-cycle refresh ups its luxury look, and introduces some new features to the interior.

The most noticeable changes come on the front fascia, which sees a slight revision more in line with its C-Class and GLC siblings. The rear bumper is slightly new too, and features an edgier design with a piano black plastic bumper. The exterior finishes off with a new wheel design, available as standard and optional.







The most dramatic changes, though, come in the cabin. Improvements like an 8-inch high-resolution display, a new instrument cluster, and a rearview camera are all standard, as is the addition of Android Auto smartphone integration.

Aesthetically, the outdated Burl Walnut trim has been replaced with a more modern Black Ashe Matte Wood Trim, and the addition of a Canyon Beige exterior (pictured above) makes the whole package feel a bit more grown up. Buyers can also opt for a limited Ice Edition Package. Mercedes hasn't given us the details on that just yet, but we assume it will be pretty... cool.

Performance stays the same, the base 2.0-liter inline-four turbo still produces 208 horsepower (155 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque. With the standard 7-speed dual-clutch transmission equipped, it makes for a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) time of 7.2 seconds with front-wheel drive, or 7.1 seconds with the 4Matic four-wheel-drive system equipped. Top speed is electronically limited to 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour).







If it’s speed you want, then opt for the new GLA45 AMG. It gets all the same aesthetic upgrades that the base 250 does, but its 2.0-liter AMG inline-four pumps out a hearty 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (474 Newton-meters) of torque, propelling it to 60 mph (96 kmh) in 4.3 seconds on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour (249 kilometers per hour).

Some extra features have been added to the GLA45 over the base 250, like a new rotary knob, an 'M' button for manual mode, and the option of black, red and black, or silver AMG Design Trim to go along with that already aggressive exterior package. If you really want to get crazy with the visuals, the AMG Performance Studio Package is the way to go.

The new and improved GLA range will go on sale this summer. Pricing has yet to be released.

Source: Mercedes-Benz