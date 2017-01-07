The hottest Durango on sale today has a 5.7-liter V8 engine with 360 horsepower on tap, but it seems things are about to change taking into account a beefier version has just been spotted outside SRT’s headquarters. The prototype appears to be largely based on the Durango R/T, which we had the pleasure of reviewing back in September 2016, but with a camouflaged front end to hide the bulging hood featuring a scoop to allow the upgraded engine breathe better.

Reports about a stronger version have been swirling around the World Wide Web for some months now, so these spy shots should not come as a big surprise. While the rumor mill indicates the Durango will soon spawn an SRT version with 475 hp (354 kW) coming from a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine like in the Grand Cherokee SRT, our spies are saying they’ve heard a Hellcat-like growl. That would imply the test vehicle was actually rocking a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 taken from the Charger and Challenger Hellcats where it pumps out a monstrous 707 hp (527 kW).

Worst case scenario, we’re looking at a 475-hp Durango, which would still be a solid 115 hp more than the most powerful variant on sale today. It is believed Dodge will come out with the SRT-tuned version just in time for the Durango’s refresh scheduled to be released later this year. The Durango SRT is expected to employ an all-wheel-drive layout and an eight-speed automatic transmission like the potent Grand Cherokee, while beefier brakes and a tweaked suspension are likely on the agenda as well.

Automotive News says it will be an SRT version rather than a full-on Hellcat model, but with our spies mentioning the prototype had a Hellcat-like rumble, we’ll just have to wait and see. Expect the go-faster Durango to be unveiled at a major auto show, maybe in New York in April or perhaps Dodge will wait until November for Los Angeles.

