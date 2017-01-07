Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or comparing the price of a Model S to a Mercedes. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at wild machines from Faraday Future, Bentley, and Chrysler.

The claimed output, in horsepower, of the Faraday Future FF 91. The all-electric crossover uses a trio of electric motors and a 130-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and has a driving range of 378 miles.

Top speed, in miles per hour, of the Bentley Continental Supersports. It is the quickest, most powerful Bentley to date, with the biturbocharged 6.0-liter W12 enabling a 3.4-second sprint to 60 miles per hour. Other Supersports upgrades include carbon-ceramic brakes, new 21-inch wheels, and lots of carbon fiber trim.

Driving range, in miles, of the Chrysler Portal concept. But the Portal concept isn’t just an electric car, it’s also a preview of Chrysler’s vision of future self-driving vehicles. Chrysler bills it as a “social hub” that can seat six people in comfort while the car handles all the driving.

The monthly cost, in dollars, of subscribing to Book by Cadillac. Think of it as Netflix for cars, where you can rent any new Cadillac you want – ATS-V for a sunny day, Escalade for a trip to the ski slopes – all for one flat fee. Book by Cadillac is launching in New York and will expand to other regions later.

Number of cars set on fire on New Year’s Eve in France. It’s a weird tradition that’s taken place since the 1990s, and this year New Year’s Eve car torchings were up 17 percent. French police arrested a total of 454 people on the night.