Volkswagen has finally worked out a satisfactory way to clean up some of its polluting diesel engines. The Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board have already approved the repair after VW demonstrated that the mend didn’t “affect vehicle fuel economy, reliability, or durability.” The EPA and CARB also conducted independent tests that checked whether the fix performed as the automaker promised.

VW’s newly certified fix only works on so-called Generation 3 models with the 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel four-cylinder. These vehicles are the 2015 model year Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat, and Audi A3. These owners still have the choice for VW Group to buy back their model, but this option also gives them the opportunity to repair the automobile.







VW will conduct the fix in two phases. A software update now available to owners removes the defeat device software and “directs the emission controls to function effectively in all typical vehicle operation,” according to the EPA and CARB. A second repair arrives in about a year and involves another software change, plus a new diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst, and NOx catalyst. The agencies says this equipment is “needed to maintain vehicle reliability and emissions performance over time.”

“We will now notify eligible customers in the United States that they can receive phase one of this modification at dealerships free of charge as soon as possible. Volkswagen continues to work closely with EPA and CARB to reach an agreement on approved emissions modifications for other affected 2.0L TDI vehicles as quickly as possible,” VW said in a statement.

In October, 2016, VW agreed to a $14.7 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over the polluting 2.0-liter diesel engine. Over $10 billion of that figure was to pay for a buy back of the affected vehicles. The company has also agreed to repurchase some models with the 3.0-liter V6 diesel, plus pay a $225-million fine.

Source: Environmental Protection Agency