Only a handful of lucky (and wealthy) Ford enthusiasts were picked to own the all-new Ford GT. Just 250 examples will be produced for each model year, each one with a rumored price tag of around $400,000… before options. From top to bottom, the car is an accomplishment of engineering – but the order kit might be just as cool.

All the materials come pre-packaged in a nifty box. That box is built entirely out of carbon fiber, and features a latch identical to the one found on the Ford GT race car. Inside, there’s a choice of eight exterior color options, a range of interchangeable stripes, and even scaled-down replica wheels. It’s a more hands-on approach opposed to the traditional online configurator, says Ford.







Buyers are able to mix and match stripe colors with exterior finishes, get their hands on samples of some of the high-quality materials like leather and Alcantara, and pair their models with the wheels and caliper colors. Once finished, there’s a space near the latch where owners can place a replica VIN plate that matched their Ford GT. A replica plate will eventually be made and sent to each owner.

"The Ford GT ordering kit is a critical piece in the purchase process," said Henry Ford III, global marketing manager, Ford Performance. "This high-quality kit is a hands-on tool for Ford GT customers to enhance their ordering experience. Authentic colors, finishes and materials will provide them an intimate, tactile way to discern the multitude of choices to configure their ideal supercar."

Production of the Ford GT kicked off last month in Canada, and though 6,506 hopeful examples applied for ownership, just 1,000 of them will see the supercar in their driveway sometime in the next four years. Though the company is still short on specifics, we do know that the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 under the hood produces "over 600 horsepower." If you weren’t one the lucky few selected to own the new GT – well, you won’t get the nifty ordering kit either.

Source: Ford



