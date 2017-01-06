Be careful where you touch because it probably controls one of the car's functions. You could suddenly change the cabin temperature.

Automakers and suppliers are putting a lot of capital behind imagining the cabin of the future, and Panasonic is the latest firm to present its vision of how you might ride in a car someday, following demonstrations by BMW and Bosch. Like its competitors, the Japanese technology firm’s Autonomous Cabin Concept imagines that piloted driving would be the norm in just a few years. The company crafts a cockpit around being a social place to spend time with friends and family.

The Autonomous Cabin Concept centers on Panasonic’s Connected Interactive Tables. There’s one of these large, 4K-resolution tablets for each of the four occupants. People can move them around to fit their needs, including combining the quartet together into a larger interactive screen. The company’s video even shows it supporting playing digital board games.

The Connected Interactive Tables can also detect certain “smart” objects. For example, when someone sets the magic on the screen, the system automatically moves information out of the way so that the drink doesn’t block it. Setting the magic ring on the table lets occupants so things like adjust the cabin temperature, control a film, or change the cabin’s ambient lighting.

In addition, the Autonomous Cabin Concept has augmented reality windows that can react to the environment. The displays work with the navigation system to identify landmarks outside the vehicle, and it can also offer details about the weather.

While the interior materials appear to be wood, it’s actually Panasonic’s special plastic. The material is backlit and supports touch controls, so it can show information like a display but look like trim panels when not in use.

Self-driving technology isn’t to the point yet where Panasonics’s Autonomous Cabin Concept would yet be feasible, but the company says that much of the tech on display “is already in advanced stages.” Check out the video above to see the company’s demonstration of how it would all work.

