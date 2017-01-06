Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system is about to get smarter as the Blue Oval company has revealed at CES in Las Vegas this week plans to implement a new AppLink capability. From the 2018 model year onwards, owners will be able to project a smartphone’s navigation app straight onto the car’s touchscreen display. The very popular Sygic app is going to lead the way, so those 150 million smartphone owners that are currently using the nav software and are going to buy a 2018MY Ford will be able to take advantage of the extra connectivity.

Getting the two to work together will be a piece of cake. You’ll simply have to pair the smartphone to the car by using a USB cable. After that, you will no longer be able control Sygic on your smartphone as the app will effectively work on SYNC 3’s touchscreen. Ford hopes this new feature will reduce distractions behind the wheel by not having to pick up the smartphone and look at it. Don Butler, executive director of Ford Connected Vehicle and Services says:

“Our new SYNC AppLink mobile navigation capability will help keep drivers’ eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel while using the apps that they love.”

Although only Sygic is going to be available initially, Ford says developers can easily modify their smartphone apps to make them compatible with SYNC 3 by simply incorporating the AppLink software available on the official Ford Developer Program site.

On a related note, we should remind you Ford is joining forces with Fuji Heavy Industries (Subaru), Mazda, PSA Group, Suzuki, and Toyota to establish a partnership in a bid to improve connectivity between smartphones and infotainment systems. The “SmartDeviceLink Consortium” will want to go up against the two established players in this field: Google’s Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay.

Short demonstrations of how Sygic is controllable straight from SYNC 3 can be checked out in the videos below.

Source: Ford