Disney Pixar certainly caught our attention back in November last year with the release of a teaser video for the third installment in the Cars franchise. It’s shaping up to be a rather dark sequel and now we have more details to share about a couple of new characters.

First up, it’s Jackson Storm, which according to Cars 3 movie director Brian Fee is going to be the main antagonist. Voiced by Armie Hammer, the new character is a 2017 custom-built “Next-gen” Piston Cup Racer with a body made from carbon fiber and metal composite and powered by a V8 engine developing 850 hp. It does nought to sixty in 3.6 seconds and tops out at 214 mph.







Jackson Storm was actually featured in the aforementioned trailer overtaking Lightning McQueen and according to Fee he “was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Everything comes easy to him, and everything about him says he’s faster, so much so that we’ve designed him so that even when he’s standing next to McQueen, McQueen looks old.”

As for the other character, Cruz Ramirez is voiced by Cristela Alonzo and will take the shape of a 2017 CRS Sports Coupe featuring a lightweight alloy body with power coming from a DOHC V6 engine. It’s a tad slower than Jackson Storm as it needs 3.8 seconds for the sprint and it will only do 210 mph.







Fee characterizes Cruz Ramirez, which will play the role of McQueen’s trainer, as being “optimistic, sunny, fierce, and friendly.” Cars 3 director goes on to specify Ramirez “wants to do anything to help” and that “she’s the most optimistic person in the world.”

Cars 3 is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on June 16 this year. Until then, Pixar Animation Studios is going to hold a press conference prior to the North American International Auto Show where it will unveil a life-size version of one of the cars from the new movie. On the show’s floor in Detroit, there’s also going to be a Cars-themed display.







Source: Disney Pixar, Entertainment Weekly