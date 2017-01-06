Seamless Autonomous Mobility lets a person pilot an autonomous vehicle through a hazard, and all of the models learn from it.

Nissan was an early innovator in autonomous technology, especially after Carlos Ghosn’s original plan to have the system ready by 2020. At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, the CEO is going into detail about some of the solutions that could eventually make people unnecessary behind the wheel.

Carlos Ghosn drives Infiniti Q50 autonomous prototype


Machines aren’t great at problem solving, and Nissan is tackling that issue with its Seamless Autonomous Mobility technology on demonstration at CES. Rather than letting a computer figure out the problem, the company is handing things over to a person who would remotely drive the vehicle.

For example, at an accident with police on the scene a human driver would easily be able to identify first responders and react to any of their signals about driving around the collision. According to Nissan, a driverless vehicle “cannot and should not, reliably judge what to do by itself” in this same situation. Instead, Seamless Autonomous Mobility would contact a human at a remote site who would be able to see the data from the model’s lidar, cameras, and other sensors. This person would then take control long enough to get the vehicle out of the situation.

Seamless Autonomous Mobility would also send the temporary human drivers commands to any other driverless cars in the area. Then, the vehicles would know how to avoid the hazard rather than having the person at the home base need to take control of each one of them. Over time, the self-driving models would learn from these experiences and would need external help less often.

Nissan foresees Seamless Autonomous Mobility as a backbone for driverless delivery vehicles in the future, and the company is partnering with the Japanese company DeNA to begin developing self-driving, electric commercial models for carrying packages. They’ll start the first test of it later in 2017 in Japan and begin evaluating the models in Tokyo in 2020.

The automaker isn’t only focusing on autonomous driving, though. Ghosn is also outlining using Microsoft Cortana as an in-vehicle personal assistant. The system would adapt to different driver preferences, and integration with the tech giant’s Azure cloud service would allow for more advanced navigation, over-the-air updates, and remote vehicle monitoring.

These big announcements come in addition to Ghosn’s big reveal about the next-gen Leaf’s semi-autonomous capabilities. You can read more about that innovation, here.

Source: Nissan

