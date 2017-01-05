Just a few feet away from auto industry up-and-comers like Faraday Future and LeEco, another small company was hoping to make a name for itself at CES 2017. The Beijing-based Eli had its quirky little Zero electric vehicle on display.

The company is touting it as "the ultimate two seater mobility device for agile daily movement." Power comes courtesy of a tiny 4 kilowatt-hour battery pack, which gives the Zero a range of 40 to 75 miles (64 kilometers to 120 kilometers), and a top speed of 23 miles per hour (37 kilometers per hour). Total curb weight is about 1,000 pounds (453 kilograms). While that may not sound like much, its main competitor the Renault Twizy only has a range of 62 miles (100 km) and has a slightly higher top speed of 50 mph (80 kmh).







Though it does share a number of similarities with the Twizy, the Zero is unique all its own. The design is substantial and well thought out – and gives off a more "car" vibe than the toyish Twizy. A number of glass panels on the exterior give it a more open-air feel. The interior, though small and simple, doesn’t look like a terribly uncomfortable place to be.

With a starting price of around $10,000, the Zero will begin production in China sometime later in the year. It’s completely road legal in Europe, and comes with features like A/C, heat, Bluetooth, and USB ports aplenty. Co-Founder and CEO Marcus Li says it’s even able to be driven on the highway… if you’re so brave.

For the most part, the Zero will be used as a "Neighborhood Electric Vehicle," or NEV. Unfortunately for U.S. buyers looking to get their hands on one, the Zero is only road-legal on a state-by-state basis.

Photos: Jeff Perez / Motor1.com