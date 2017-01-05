Hide press release Show press release

BOSE ‘BEYOND SOUND’ EXPERIENCE DURING CES 2017



Demonstrating a Vision for the Future of Transportation from Bose Automotive



January 5, 2017 -- This week, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Bose is unveiling automotive technology concepts that advance the evolution of transportation and personal mobility in an entirely new way. The “Beyond Sound” experience in Las Vegas goes beyond Bose audio innovations -- and beyond what’s possible from unproven competitive technology. At its event, Bose will demonstrate a simulated autonomous vehicle equipped with Bose Ride® suspension seating -- its patented and award-winning personal suspension technology that isolates passengers from road vibrations, shaking and unwanted motion.

Invited guests will be the first in the world to see and experience what future vehicle cabins could look and feel like, shifting from the limitations of familiar seating configurations and ride quality, to amazing mobile spaces where passengers can enjoy unprecedented levels of stability, luxury, comfort and productivity on the road.

By minimizing the constant movement passengers feel inside even the most advanced luxury vehicles, Bose Ride technology transforms the cabin, making it a natural extension of the office, or a personal entertainment hub for listening to music, watching sports and enjoying movies; a sanctuary to relax and unplug, or the perfect place to stay connected to friends, family and information.



“No one can predict exactly what vehicles will look like or how they’ll operate in the decades ahead, but our personal suspension technology is already proven, and it can dramatically enhance the passenger experience regardless of how transportation evolves,” said Marc Mansell, vice president, Bose Automotive Systems. “If there are cars, there are roads. And there simply is no other system that makes a ride -- any ride -- as smooth as Bose.”

PROVEN BREAKTHROUGHS IN SUSPENSIONS



Bose has been conducting research in suspension and motion-control for more than three decades. It began with Project Sound, a research initiative launched by Dr. Amar Bose in the early 1980s to improve automotive suspension systems. The breakthroughs were revolutionary, and became the foundation for the technology’s first commercial application -- the Bose Ride system for heavy-duty trucking, introduced in 2010.



The Bose Ride system completely redefined the performance of truck seating suspension by counteracting the road-induced shaking, bumps and jolts that can harm drivers over time. Adopted by fleets and individual owner-operators across North America, the impact of commercialized Bose Ride systems have been studied for seven years, showing it significantly improves comfort for long-haul drivers, while dramatically reducing their fatigue and pain.



At the “Beyond Sound” event, attendees will see how Bose Ride suspension technology is advancing from single-axis motion control for use in heavy-duty trucks to an active, multi-axis design for a wider range of vehicles, including passenger cars.

BOSE AUDIO INNOVATION FOR TODAY’S CARS

“Beyond Sound” attendees will also see and hear the best of what Bose is delivering to the automotive industry right now -- its latest sound systems and new SeatCentric™ audio advancements for both music and non-entertainment content.



Among the innovations is Bose Aware signal steering technology, engineered to increase situational awareness and safety for drivers by improving their ability to process and react to audible, non-entertainment information like vehicle alerts, safety prompts, navigation signals and incoming phone calls.



Bose Aware technology is delivered by the Bose sound system’s UltraNearfield™ headrest speakers. Using proprietary algorithms, the technology localizes the car’s audio information so it’s reproduced and heard from where it makes most sense -- but where there are no speakers. A left-turn prompt is heard on the driver’s left side, for example, or a blind-spot warning would come from behind the driver’s head.



“There will be many new and different opportunities for the automotive industry to serve consumers in the years ahead,” Mansell said. “Our demonstrations illustrate some of the unexpected ways in which Bose will reach them, extending far beyond the traditional in-vehicle listening experience.”

ABOUT BOSE AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

In the early 1980s, Bose engineers created the world’s first factory-installed premium automotive sound systems. Unlike conventional or aftermarket automotive systems, Bose systems were designed and tuned for a specific vehicle -- and changed the industry. Since then, Bose has developed proprietary speaker designs, advanced amplification and signal processing technologies, exclusive analysis and design tools, and technology for managing engine and powertrain sounds inside vehicles -- all based on a heritage of research and engineering.



Today, Bose automotive sound systems are recognized globally as the industry benchmark for performance and customer satisfaction, validated by independent research rating Bose as the top choice among car consumers in multiple global regions. For more information, visit BoseAutomotive.com.

ABOUT BOSE CORPORATION



Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research with one fundamental goal: to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.



Bose Corporation is privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world -- everywhere Bose does business.

# # #