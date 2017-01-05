Mercedes-Benz will recall 47,799 examples of the 2016-2017 GL- and GLE-Class in the United States due to an issue with the airbags. The flaw affects the following models:

GLE550e 2016

GLE300D 2016

GLE350D 2016

GLE400 2016

GLE63S 2016

GLS63 2017

GL350 2016-2017

GL550 2016-2017

GLE350 2016-2017

GLE43 AMG 2016-2017

GLE450 2016-2017

GLE63 2016-2017

The calibration for the front passenger classification system to may not be correct and could incorrectly detect a person as a child seat. The error can cause the airbag not to deploy in a collision, and this could result in increased injuries to the occupant.

Mercedes will contact owners in January 2017. Dealers will update the occupant classification system software. Neither the automaker nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration specified whether the problem has caused any injuries.

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class has been recalled five other times but generally in small numbers. For example, 52 of them needed repaired in August 2015 for the rear drive shaft potentially disconnecting, and Mercedes fixed 2 of them for head restraints that wouldn’t stay in place. There was also a recall for 423 of the SUVs for potential failure of the right rear seatbelt anchor in a crash.

There have also been two slightly larger campaigns for the 2016 GLE-Class. In October 2016, Mercedes had to repair 2,215 of them because the low-beam headlights were out of alignment. A recall also affected 5,826 units of the 2016 GLE450 because an error in the engine control unit software could have caused the engine to shut off under braking because the system falsely tried to activate the start-stop function.

Mercedes also recalled the 2016 GL-Class one other time. In December 2016, the company issued a campaign for 48 of them because the front and rear axle bolts could fracture.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration