CES® 2017: The Internet of Things is getting

personal – Bosch focuses on intelligent assistants



Connectivity is reaching the next phase of development

 Struth, member of the Bosch board of management: "With personalization,

Bosch is driving the next trend in connectivity forward”

 Products are becoming intelligent companions in all spheres of life: smart

homes, smart cities, connected mobility and Industry 4.0

 New concept car: the car is becoming an assistant

 World premiere: Bosch start-up presents a home robot

 New IoT platform: Stories, videos and animations about the connected Bosch

world at iot.bosch.com



Las Vegas – Imagine you had a personal companion or guardian angel in every

sphere of life. Someone who always knew whether you left the oven on – even if

you were already on your way somewhere with the car, or even sitting at the

office. At CES 2017, Bosch is showing that connected solutions have already

made this vision a reality. “Personalization is a growing trend in the realm of

connectivity, and we are driving this trend forward,” said Dr. Werner Struth,

member of the Bosch board of management, during the company’s press

conference at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. At the world’s biggest consumer

electronics trade show, the global supplier of technology and services is focusing

on the following domains: smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility and

Industry 4.0.



With the increasing personalization of products and services, connectivity is now

reaching the next phase of development: “The connected world is getting

emotional. Devices are becoming intelligent companions that make everyday life

easier and safer at home, in the city, in the car and at work.” According to a

recent study, more than 60 percent of respondents believe that intelligent

assistants make sense. “Bosch shapes all spheres of the connected world. Our

set-up means we are well-prepared to take on a leading role in the

personalization of connectivity,” said Struth. Very few industrial enterprises have

comparable expertise at all three levels of the internet of things: Bosch brings

extensive experience to the table with sensor technology, software and services,

and also has its own IoT cloud. This makes the company a one-stop shop for the

Internet of Things (IoT). Data security is playing a central role in this. „Customers

and users have full transparency and decide themselves how data are used“.

Moreover, Bosch has a goal of networking 100 percent of its electronic products

and offering a connected service package for each product. The customer is the

main focus here: “Connected technologies must always have a benefit”, says

Struth. “It is becoming increasingly important to offer clever additional functions

and services tailored to individual needs and usage habits”, said Struth. Thanks

to the personalization of products and solutions through connectivity, this is

increasingly possible.



The car is becoming a personal assistant

By 2022, the global market for connected mobility is set to grow by almost 25

percent per year. In just a few years, cars will become an active part of the IoT

and will be able to communicate with other modes of transportation as well as

with the smart home. At CES 2017, Bosch is presenting a new concept car that

shows how different spheres of life will be seamlessly interconnected in the

future. “The vehicle will play a central role in cross-domain communication,”

Struth said. Personalized communication between the car and its driver will also

be expanded: New functions are connecting the car to its surroundings, the smart

home and the repair shop. These functions will make highly automated driving

possible. “Bosch is working diligently to make sure that mobility and smart

services become one,” said Struth. “If the car is connected to the smart home or

the smart city via the cloud, there will be measurable benefits. Connectivity is

turning the car into an assistant on four wheels.”



What is more, the Bosch concept car comprises a broad range of innovative

technologies: The moment the driver sits down, facial recognition technology sets

the steering wheel, mirrors, interior temperature, and radio station according to

the driver’s individual preferences. The system is controlled via a haptic touch

display and an innovative gesture control system, both of which give tangible

feedback when they are used. If the car is highly automated, cloud-based

services enable videoconferences, or allow drivers and passengers to plan their

weekend shopping trips or watch the latest videos. By 2025, highly automated

driving will save the average frequent driver in the United States, Germany or

China almost 100 hours per year, according to a study that Bosch recently

commissioned. In purely technical terms, communication control units such as

the Bosch Central Gateway make connectivity possible. The Gateway is a hub

that ensures communication with all domains across all data buses. ETAS and

ESCRYPT, which are both part of the Bosch Group, provide the transmission

and encryption solutions. These ensure that cloud-based vehicle software

updates can be carried out securely throughout the vehicle’s service life. If the

car communicates with its surroundings, security updates must be carried out on

a regular basis.



When communicating with its surroundings, the car also takes on important tasks

in the connected city. For instance, with community-based parking, the car is

becoming a parking spot locator. When driving along the street, the car detects

gaps between parked cars. The data gathered is then transmitted to a digital

street map. High-performance Bosch algorithms assess the plausibility of the

data and make forecasts on the parking spot situation. A cloud-based service

that uses this data to create a real-time parking map saves the driver a great deal

of time and money, and also helps reduce stress. Pilot projects in the U.S. are

planned for 2017. In cooperation with Mercedes-Benz, Bosch is currently testing

the community-based parking concept in metropolitan Stuttgart.



Connected helpers are taking on additional functions at home

In the walls of their own homes, too, users can rely on the internet of things for a

broad range of intelligent helpers that make life easier and safer. Some products

now even perform several functions at once: for example, the smoke detector

also monitors air quality and its siren can be used to scare off unwanted guests.

The Bosch smart home system makes it possible to control connected devices at

home via a single app. With the scenario manager, the smart house is becoming

even more intuitive. When you leave the house, there is no longer any need to

check whether you have turned off the heat, electrical devices or the lights. This

makes life safer and more comfortable. By activating scenarios with the tap of a

finger, the scenario manager performs such routine tasks through the Bosch

smart home app.



Products designed as intelligent assistants from the start

With the personalization of connected solutions, technologies and services are

not only tailored to individual needs; Bosch is also developing products that are

specifically designed to be personal assistants. These can also communicate

with their users. One example is “My kitchen elf” – or Mykie, for short. With this

concept, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH has stepped into the world of personal

assistants. Mykie is operated with the user’s voice. It listens to users, answers

their questions, and helps with a number of daily chores. For instance, Mykie

immediately knows what is in the refrigerator, how long the cake should stay in

the oven, or whether the sun will be shining in the afternoon. With the connected

Mykie, the user can control the entire range of Home Connect household appliances. Mykie can also bring its users together virtually – so they can cook together or exchange recipe ideas, for instance.



World premiere: Bosch start-up presents new home robot

Mayfield Robotics, the start-up that Robert Bosch Start-up GmbH (BOSP)

supports, focuses on the home robot business. The company specializes in the

development of home robots. At the CES 2017, it is presenting Kuri, its first

commercial robot, which is scheduled to be launched in the United States at the

end of 2017. The robot is about 50 centimeters tall and is equipped with

loudspeakers, microphone, camera and a number of sensors. It can move about

the room, all the while taking note of the shortest possible routes. Kuri interacts

with residents and when he sees the mother, he reacts differently than when he

runs into her young son around the house. For instance, Kuri can play music or

inform parents who are stuck in traffic that their children have come home from

school. More than 30 robotics engineers and designers work at the start-up’s

headquarters in Redwood City, California. They benefit especially from the

creative freedom and inspiring Silicon Valley start-up culture. “For Bosch,

targeted investments in creative start-ups are important, as they allow us to

respond to new trends at an early stage. In so doing, we are securing our access

to disruptive industry developments,” said Struth.



Assistants are also on hand in networked manufacturing

Assistants also play a significant role in networked manufacturing. For instance,

the APAS robot makes flexible and efficient manufacturing possible. It takes on

strenuous, dangerous and monotonous tasks and is designed to cooperate

closely with human beings. Thanks to its sensor skin, the automatic production

assistant detects when a person gets too close and then shuts down

immediately. Bosch designed the APAS specifically with its use in Industry 4.0 –

or Connected Industry – in mind. As a lead provider and lead user of Industry 4.0

technologies, Bosch is set up like almost no other company.



With its new IoT Gateway solution, the company can also offer the benefits of

connected industry to operators of older machines. “Many machines are still not

connected to Industry 4.0. Among other things, they are lacking the necessary

sensors, software or connection to the company’s IT systems – which are the

prerequisites of networked production,” said Struth. “In global terms, the market

for retrofit solutions such as the Bosch IoT gateway is worth billions.” The IoT

Gateway combines sensor technology, software and an IoT-enabled industrial

control system. This makes it possible to monitor the status of machines.

According to Struth, industry needs connected machines in order to secure

lasting success. This is precisely what the Bosch IoT gateway offers – a quick

and flexible solution.



Bosch’s view on the Internet of Things

“We believe that connectivity is more than just technology. It’s part of our lives. It

improves mobility, shapes the cities of the future, and makes homes smarter,

industry connected, and healthcare more efficient. In every sphere, Bosch is

working toward a connected world. A world that opens up possibilities no one

could ever have imagined. So let’s go beyond building connected devices. Let’s

build connections with real benefit – around the world, across the web, within the

cloud. Let’s connect founders with funders, dreamers with doers, parts with the

whole. Let’s link the virtual and the physical and leave a lasting legacy in our

world. Let´s be Simply.Connected.