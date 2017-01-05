CES® 2017: The Internet of Things is getting
personal – Bosch focuses on intelligent assistants
Connectivity is reaching the next phase of development
Struth, member of the Bosch board of management: "With personalization,
Bosch is driving the next trend in connectivity forward”
Products are becoming intelligent companions in all spheres of life: smart
homes, smart cities, connected mobility and Industry 4.0
New concept car: the car is becoming an assistant
World premiere: Bosch start-up presents a home robot
New IoT platform: Stories, videos and animations about the connected Bosch
world at iot.bosch.com
Las Vegas – Imagine you had a personal companion or guardian angel in every
sphere of life. Someone who always knew whether you left the oven on – even if
you were already on your way somewhere with the car, or even sitting at the
office. At CES 2017, Bosch is showing that connected solutions have already
made this vision a reality. “Personalization is a growing trend in the realm of
connectivity, and we are driving this trend forward,” said Dr. Werner Struth,
member of the Bosch board of management, during the company’s press
conference at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. At the world’s biggest consumer
electronics trade show, the global supplier of technology and services is focusing
on the following domains: smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility and
Industry 4.0.
With the increasing personalization of products and services, connectivity is now
reaching the next phase of development: “The connected world is getting
emotional. Devices are becoming intelligent companions that make everyday life
easier and safer at home, in the city, in the car and at work.” According to a
recent study, more than 60 percent of respondents believe that intelligent
assistants make sense. “Bosch shapes all spheres of the connected world. Our
set-up means we are well-prepared to take on a leading role in the
personalization of connectivity,” said Struth. Very few industrial enterprises have
comparable expertise at all three levels of the internet of things: Bosch brings
extensive experience to the table with sensor technology, software and services,
and also has its own IoT cloud. This makes the company a one-stop shop for the
Internet of Things (IoT). Data security is playing a central role in this. „Customers
and users have full transparency and decide themselves how data are used“.
Moreover, Bosch has a goal of networking 100 percent of its electronic products
and offering a connected service package for each product. The customer is the
main focus here: “Connected technologies must always have a benefit”, says
Struth. “It is becoming increasingly important to offer clever additional functions
and services tailored to individual needs and usage habits”, said Struth. Thanks
to the personalization of products and solutions through connectivity, this is
increasingly possible.
The car is becoming a personal assistant
By 2022, the global market for connected mobility is set to grow by almost 25
percent per year. In just a few years, cars will become an active part of the IoT
and will be able to communicate with other modes of transportation as well as
with the smart home. At CES 2017, Bosch is presenting a new concept car that
shows how different spheres of life will be seamlessly interconnected in the
future. “The vehicle will play a central role in cross-domain communication,”
Struth said. Personalized communication between the car and its driver will also
be expanded: New functions are connecting the car to its surroundings, the smart
home and the repair shop. These functions will make highly automated driving
possible. “Bosch is working diligently to make sure that mobility and smart
services become one,” said Struth. “If the car is connected to the smart home or
the smart city via the cloud, there will be measurable benefits. Connectivity is
turning the car into an assistant on four wheels.”
What is more, the Bosch concept car comprises a broad range of innovative
technologies: The moment the driver sits down, facial recognition technology sets
the steering wheel, mirrors, interior temperature, and radio station according to
the driver’s individual preferences. The system is controlled via a haptic touch
display and an innovative gesture control system, both of which give tangible
feedback when they are used. If the car is highly automated, cloud-based
services enable videoconferences, or allow drivers and passengers to plan their
weekend shopping trips or watch the latest videos. By 2025, highly automated
driving will save the average frequent driver in the United States, Germany or
China almost 100 hours per year, according to a study that Bosch recently
commissioned. In purely technical terms, communication control units such as
the Bosch Central Gateway make connectivity possible. The Gateway is a hub
that ensures communication with all domains across all data buses. ETAS and
ESCRYPT, which are both part of the Bosch Group, provide the transmission
and encryption solutions. These ensure that cloud-based vehicle software
updates can be carried out securely throughout the vehicle’s service life. If the
car communicates with its surroundings, security updates must be carried out on
a regular basis.
When communicating with its surroundings, the car also takes on important tasks
in the connected city. For instance, with community-based parking, the car is
becoming a parking spot locator. When driving along the street, the car detects
gaps between parked cars. The data gathered is then transmitted to a digital
street map. High-performance Bosch algorithms assess the plausibility of the
data and make forecasts on the parking spot situation. A cloud-based service
that uses this data to create a real-time parking map saves the driver a great deal
of time and money, and also helps reduce stress. Pilot projects in the U.S. are
planned for 2017. In cooperation with Mercedes-Benz, Bosch is currently testing
the community-based parking concept in metropolitan Stuttgart.
Connected helpers are taking on additional functions at home
In the walls of their own homes, too, users can rely on the internet of things for a
broad range of intelligent helpers that make life easier and safer. Some products
now even perform several functions at once: for example, the smoke detector
also monitors air quality and its siren can be used to scare off unwanted guests.
The Bosch smart home system makes it possible to control connected devices at
home via a single app. With the scenario manager, the smart house is becoming
even more intuitive. When you leave the house, there is no longer any need to
check whether you have turned off the heat, electrical devices or the lights. This
makes life safer and more comfortable. By activating scenarios with the tap of a
finger, the scenario manager performs such routine tasks through the Bosch
smart home app.
Products designed as intelligent assistants from the start
With the personalization of connected solutions, technologies and services are
not only tailored to individual needs; Bosch is also developing products that are
specifically designed to be personal assistants. These can also communicate
with their users. One example is “My kitchen elf” – or Mykie, for short. With this
concept, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH has stepped into the world of personal
assistants. Mykie is operated with the user’s voice. It listens to users, answers
their questions, and helps with a number of daily chores. For instance, Mykie
immediately knows what is in the refrigerator, how long the cake should stay in
the oven, or whether the sun will be shining in the afternoon. With the connected
Mykie, the user can control the entire range of Home Connect household appliances. Mykie can also bring its users together virtually – so they can cook together or exchange recipe ideas, for instance.
World premiere: Bosch start-up presents new home robot
Mayfield Robotics, the start-up that Robert Bosch Start-up GmbH (BOSP)
supports, focuses on the home robot business. The company specializes in the
development of home robots. At the CES 2017, it is presenting Kuri, its first
commercial robot, which is scheduled to be launched in the United States at the
end of 2017. The robot is about 50 centimeters tall and is equipped with
loudspeakers, microphone, camera and a number of sensors. It can move about
the room, all the while taking note of the shortest possible routes. Kuri interacts
with residents and when he sees the mother, he reacts differently than when he
runs into her young son around the house. For instance, Kuri can play music or
inform parents who are stuck in traffic that their children have come home from
school. More than 30 robotics engineers and designers work at the start-up’s
headquarters in Redwood City, California. They benefit especially from the
creative freedom and inspiring Silicon Valley start-up culture. “For Bosch,
targeted investments in creative start-ups are important, as they allow us to
respond to new trends at an early stage. In so doing, we are securing our access
to disruptive industry developments,” said Struth.
Assistants are also on hand in networked manufacturing
Assistants also play a significant role in networked manufacturing. For instance,
the APAS robot makes flexible and efficient manufacturing possible. It takes on
strenuous, dangerous and monotonous tasks and is designed to cooperate
closely with human beings. Thanks to its sensor skin, the automatic production
assistant detects when a person gets too close and then shuts down
immediately. Bosch designed the APAS specifically with its use in Industry 4.0 –
or Connected Industry – in mind. As a lead provider and lead user of Industry 4.0
technologies, Bosch is set up like almost no other company.
With its new IoT Gateway solution, the company can also offer the benefits of
connected industry to operators of older machines. “Many machines are still not
connected to Industry 4.0. Among other things, they are lacking the necessary
sensors, software or connection to the company’s IT systems – which are the
prerequisites of networked production,” said Struth. “In global terms, the market
for retrofit solutions such as the Bosch IoT gateway is worth billions.” The IoT
Gateway combines sensor technology, software and an IoT-enabled industrial
control system. This makes it possible to monitor the status of machines.
According to Struth, industry needs connected machines in order to secure
lasting success. This is precisely what the Bosch IoT gateway offers – a quick
and flexible solution.
Bosch’s view on the Internet of Things
“We believe that connectivity is more than just technology. It’s part of our lives. It
improves mobility, shapes the cities of the future, and makes homes smarter,
industry connected, and healthcare more efficient. In every sphere, Bosch is
working toward a connected world. A world that opens up possibilities no one
could ever have imagined. So let’s go beyond building connected devices. Let’s
build connections with real benefit – around the world, across the web, within the
cloud. Let’s connect founders with funders, dreamers with doers, parts with the
whole. Let’s link the virtual and the physical and leave a lasting legacy in our
world. Let´s be Simply.Connected.