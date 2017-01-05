While we won’t see an all-new Subaru WRX released until 2020 or later, the car, as well as its WRX STI derivative, receives a healthy set of updates for the 2018 model year. The cars receive various mechanical and equipment changes, and a more aggressive look.

The 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI wear a new front fascia with a redesigned upper grille and a much larger lower grille opening, giving the cars a more aggressive look. On both models, Subaru says it has revised the suspension for improved ride comfort and steering stability. On the WRX’s six-speed manual transmission, Subaru redesigned the synchros for smoother shifting, and reworked the clutch for a more fluid take-up feel. The WRX’s electric power steering was also retuned for better feel.







Subaru has endowed the 2018 WRX with a new Performance package that bundles Recaro eight-way power seats, red-painted brake calipers, newly designed 18-inch wheels, and upgraded brake pads from Jurid. The Performance package also deletes the car’s sunroof to reduce weight.

The 2018 STI, meanwhile, has a new fully electronic control for its Driver Controlled Center Differential all-wheel-drive system, which Subaru says allows for “smoother and quicker response.” Nineteen-inch wheels come standard for the first time, wearing 245/35R19 tires.

Behind those new wheels, the STI’s braking system has been significantly updated. Yellow-painted Brembo brake calipers now have stronger six-piston front and two-piston rear calipers, with a new brake-pad material that’s matched to crossdrilled rotors. The STI previously had four-piston Brembo front calipers.







Other changes for all models include redesigned roof-rack mounts, a new rear armrest with cupholders, a “faster” trunk release, new door grab handles, new interior materials like a foam-filled windshield header to cut cabin noise, and a larger color information display atop the dashboard. The WRX Limited’s EyeSight safety system adds EyeSight Assist Monitor, which uses LEDs to project the system’s status on the windshield.

The 2018 Subaru WRX and Subaru WRX STI will hit U.S. dealers this spring.

Source: Subaru