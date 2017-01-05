Cadillac wants to make it simpler for you to drive its cars with a new monthly subscription service called Book by Cadillac. Almost like a premium version of Zipcar, it allows owners to drive any XT5, CT6, Escalade, or V Series Cadillac they want for a flat fee of $1,500 per month.

Users can sign up for Book by Cadilac on a month-to-month basis without a long-term commitment, and use a smartphone app to select which vehicle they would like to drive and when. Insurance, taxes, and registration tax fees are taken care of by Cadillac, and there are no mileage limits. The cars are delivered with what Cadillac describes as a “white-glove” experience. The company suggests that the program would allow an owner to drive a sports sedan like the ATS-V during the summer and switch to an XT5 crossover or Escalade SUV for ski season.

“Book by Cadillac is an innovative new option targeted at a growing class of luxury drivers searching for access to various cars over time, dependent on their individual needs,” Cadillac chief marketing officer Uwe Ellinghaus said in a statement.

Book will launch first in the New York metro area and could expand to other regions in the U.S. later.

Parent company General Motors is also experimenting with its own car-sharing operation, called Maven, that lets users borrow cars like the Chevy Spark, Malibu, and Tahoe. Similar to Zipcar, Maven lets drivers reserve cars online and pay only for the time they use the vehicle. That’s the opposite of Book’s business strategy, in which customers pay a flat rate monthly.

Find out more at BookByCadillac.com.

Source: Cadillac