A production autonomous vehicle called iNext is coming in 2021.

BMW has announced it will launch a fleet of approximately 40 self-driving vehicles on public roads in Europe and the United States by the second half of the year. These vehicles, based on the current 7 Series, will demonstrate the “significant advancements” made by the German company, Intel, and Mobileye towards fully autonomous driving.

The cooperation between the three companies was announced in July last year, and there's already a modular architecture developed, which can be adopted by other carmakers. The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where BMW also revealed its self-driving 5 Series prototype.

BMW 5 Series Autonomous Prototype
BMW 5 Series Autonomous Prototype
BMW 5 Series Autonomous Prototype

The main goal for the test fleet will be to gather data, which will be used in the development process of the production 7 Series equipped with autonomous functions. The so-called BMW iNext model will be the foundation for BMW Group’s autonomous driving strategy and will arrive in 2021. It will be followed by range of “highly automated models” from all BMW Group brands.

BMW goes autonomous:


The Bavarian brand is responsible for “driving control and dynamics, evaluation of overall functional safety including setting up a high performance simulation engine, overall component integration, production of prototypes and eventually scaling the platform via deployment partners.” Intel is bringing high-performance computing elements, while Mobileye contributes with processing and interpretation of input from the 360-degree surround view vision sensors as well as localization.

"Making autonomous driving a reality for our customers is the shared ambition behind our cooperation with Intel and Mobileye,” stated Klaus Frohlich, member of the board of management of BMW AG for development.

“This partnership has all of the skills and talent necessary to overcome the enormous technological challenges ahead and commercialize self-driving vehicles. Therefore, we are already thinking in terms of scalability and welcome other companies – manufacturers, suppliers or technology companies – to participate and contribute to our autonomous platform.”

Note: BMW 5 Series autonomous prototype pictured.

Check out the press release section below for more information on the cooperation.

Source: BMW

Be part of something big