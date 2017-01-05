If money is no object and you are in the market for a special 997, it probably doesn’t get any better than this Sport Classic, a special edition limited to just 250 units based on the Carrera S. From the Fuchs-style alloy wheels and twin-domed roof to the ducktail rear spoiler and the wide body of the all-wheel-drive versions, this particular 911 from the model’s previous generation is arguably one of the most sought-after versions. As a matter of fact, the car reached sold-out status even before being officially revealed.

A pristine example finished in Sport Classic Grey with grey racing stripes is available in north London at Hexagon Classics’ flagship showroom. According to the dealer, it is “perhaps the best example in the world,” as it should be taking into account the odometer reads a mere 80 miles (129 kilometers). By the looks of it, the right-hand-drive 911 Sport Classic number 142/250 appears to be in an as-new condition. The seller mentions everything is intact, from the lovely bodywork to the interior cabin and the mechanicals.

Speaking of which, the rare 997 rocks a naturally aspirated flat-six 3.8-liter engine upgraded to develop 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to the rear axle via a six-speed, short-shift manual gearbox. The sport chassis pack has lowered the ride height by 20 mm (0.8 inches) and the car also received a limited slip differential and carbon ceramic brakes with yellow calipers. Other goodies on the menu included a sports exhaust system with dual enlarged round tips as well as a black tint for the headlight surrounds.







Additional changes are noticeable once you virtually hop inside the cabin where the 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic has a numbered limited edition plaque on the glove box and fancy aluminum door sills also individually numbered. The long list of amenities includes air conditioning, a Bose sound system, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, and many more.

The car is being sold with a 12-month warranty and a fresh MoT. You’ll have to give Hexagon Classics a call to find out how much it costs, though. To get an idea about what to expect in terms of the asking price, we managed to find a similar car on Classic Driver located in Germany. It’s a left-hand-drive example, number 146, with the same finish and 11,900 miles (19,150 km) on the clock. Price? €380,000 (about $398,500). That sounds like a lot of money, but don’t forget some people are asking $699,000 for a current-gen 911 R…

Source: Hexagon Classics