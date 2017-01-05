Just like those doors, McLaren's sales numbers were up high last year.

Another year, another sales record for Woking-based McLaren Automotive after managing to deliver an impressive 3,286 cars. That’s a whopping increase of 99.6 percent from 2015 when sales stood at 1,654 units. The British niche marque managed to boost its sales numbers all over the world, especially in North America where a 1,139 vehicles were sold, representing a hike of 106 percent compared to the previous year. North America continued to be the company’s single largest market in 2016, but Europe is closing in with 996 cars or 153 percent more than a year before.

McLaren is enjoying a significant sales hike also in the Asia Pacific region, which grew by 90 percent. The same thing can be said about the newly combined Middle East, Africa and Central and South America region where McLaren shifted 69 percent more cars than before. As for China, a total of 228 cars were sold in the People’s Republic.

2016 McLaren 570S
2016 McLaren 570S

After delivering car number 10,000 last year, 2017 is shaping up to be another great year for the brand taking into account in only a couple of months it will take the wraps off the first model from the second-generation Super Series. Set to replace the 650S, the new model will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7 and will go on sale shortly thereafter.

Codenamed “P14,” the new McLaren is only the tip of the iceberg as far as new models are concerned, with the company’s Track22 business plan promising no less than 15 all-new cars or derivatives scheduled to be launched until 2022 as part of a £1 billion investment. At least half of them are going to employ hybrid tech by the end of the established period, while a pure electric powertrain for a concept is also on the agenda and might end up powering a model from the Ultimate Series. An F1 spiritual successor with a three-seat layout is also in the works and will come out in 2019.

Source: McLaren

