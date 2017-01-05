Having sold a record of 27,200 vehicles in December to establish a new monthly record, it's pretty much safe to say that Infiniti is in a better shape than ever. In total, global deliveries rose by seven percent in 2016, allowing Nissan’s premium arm to shift a total of 230,000+ units and achieve a new annual sales record. United States was a contributing factor taking into account local sales went up by four percent to 138,300, while deliveries in the Americas increased also by four percent to more than 153,500 units.

In Western Europe, Infiniti enjoyed a whopping 140 percent sales hike compared to the previous year, managing to sell in excess of 16,000 vehicles. The company goes on to specify the driving forces were the new Q30 and QX30 compact models based on the Mercedes A-Class and GLA, respectively.

A new record was also established in China where Infiniti increased the amount of customer deliveries by three percent to 41,590 cars. The aforementioned QX30 went on sale locally in mid-November, so it did not have the time to make a significant positive impact on the company’s sales numbers in the People’s Republic.

As for Asia and Oceania, sales jumped by a significant 18 percent to almost 6,700 units, representing a new record for the region.

While these are indeed some impressive sales performances on all fronts, Infiniti greatly lags behind German rivals that are able to sell almost as many cars per month. Toyota’s premium division, Lexus, manages to sell at least twice as many vehicles annually.

Looking ahead, Infiniti is preparing new models, with one relevant example being the next-gen QX50 set to be previewed by a namesake near-production concept (pictured above) in a few days at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Source: Lexus via Automotive News