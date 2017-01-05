Volkswagen is sprucing up its recently facelifted Golf with a new optional R-Line package tailored to both the hatchback and the wagon. The equipment caters those who are fond of the range-topping R model, but don’t want to pay the premium that comes with the go-faster version and are willing to settle with a lookalike lacking the extra grunt.

Starting with the exterior, the R-Line kit adds slightly sportier front and rear bumpers as well as sill extensions finished in glossy black. A new rear spoiler with aero flaps is exclusive to the package, as is the diffuser at the back flanked by trapezoidal exhaust tips featuring a chrome finish. Rounding off the upgrades on the outside are the compulsory R-Line badges visible on the front fenders and on the grille.

Stepping inside the cabin, the facelifted compact model from Wolfsburg in the R-Line guise has stainless steel door sill panels, pedal caps, and foot rest. The cars come with a black roofline and sport seats that can be optionally covered in leather at an additional cost. Also part of the deal are decorative inlays, a sportier steering wheel (with the R-Line badge), and contrast stitching for the gear shifter and floor mats. An R-Line logo on the display start screen will serve as a reminder that you’re not driving a run-of-the-mill Golf.

The good news is VW is not forcing buyers to buy both the exterior and interior upgrades as customers can get the R-Line treatment just for the body, should they not want to order the full package. The exterior kit costs €1,295 in Germany for a Golf in the Comfortline trim or €1,105 for the upper-spec Highline model. For the whole shebang, it’s going to set you back €2,295 for the lower-spec version and €1,800 for the more expensive model.

VW is already taking orders for the R-Line kit and is giving buyers the opportunity to choose from “Singapore” and “Marseille” alloy wheels available in 17- and 18-inch sizes.

