Volkswagen's highly anticipated 2018 Atlas crossover is finally here – we saw it for the first time just a couple of months ago at the Los Angeles Auto Show. And while the new CUV won't go on sale in the U.S. until the Spring, Volkswagen is already offering a look at what's next for the Atlas: an R-Line trim, with sporty-ish visual cues inside and out.

Available on the SE and SEL models, the R-Line pack adds unique front and rear bumpers, new side skirts, and 20-inch wheels. Inside, the upgrades are limited to a small R clip on the steering wheel, stainless steel pedal covers, and a fancy R-Line logo that displays on the infotainment screen upon startup.

Because it's an appearance pack offered on two models, buyers can get the R-Line treatment with either the four- or six-cylinder engines, and with front- or all-wheel drive. The four-cylinder model makes 235 horsepower and only comes with front-wheel drive, but opting for the 3.6-liter V6 nets you 276 hp, and the option to add AWD capability.

It's unclear exactly how much the R-Line package, since we don't have pricing for any Atlas models just yet. Expect that to be revealed closer to its launch this spring, with the R-Line option being added later this year. We'll be able to see the Atlas R-Line in person at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show next week.

Source: Volkswagen